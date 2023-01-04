First look: Neighbourhood eatery Splendour Fields opens at The Park, JLT

From the creators of Tom&Serg and Common Grounds comes the first of three new JLT dining concepts…

There’s a beautiful new eatery to check out in JLT, and this one comes from the can-do-no-wrong EatX, creators of beloved Tom&Serg, Common Grounds, Harvest&Co and more recently Byron Bathers. Called Splendour Fields, it’s the first of three new restaurants opening inside one new dining destination in JLT.

3 of 12

Officially welcoming guests from Thursday January 12, Splendour Fields is a relaxed neighbourhood eatery that occupies the entire ground floor of The Park, with picturesque views over the leafy green surroundings. Two more new restaurants will follow next month on the first floor and the rooftop.

In familiar EatX style, Splendour Fields is an Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel. Open for the early risers until the evening, whether for a lazy weekend breakfast, a working lunch or a laidback evening catch-up, this cool dining destination is set to become a regular hangout for those that live and work nearby. While adults catch-up over coffee and healthy plates little ones will be entertained at the kid’s play area.

Alongside a contemporary restaurant with an earthy palette in sunny yellows and mint greens, during cooler days guests will also be able to dine on the terrace. Overlooking the perfectly manicured park, tables are shaded by striped green parasols, and floor-to-ceiling open up the two spaces to form one breezy cafe space. Verdant plans and an urban garden make the whole place feel like a serene city sanctuary.

On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a specialty coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can grab your produce to takeaway.

Still to come at The Park

This supersized new dining destination in JLT will eventually be home to three restaurants. On the second floor, the elusive Hawker Boi, famed for his mysterious supper clubs, will open his first permanent restaurant. The rooftop will be home to Franky in Florence, an open-sky Italian where guests can enjoy an aperitivo spritz and a plate of antipasti or wood fired pizza – a perfect expressive experience of contemporary Italian cuisine. Both are slated to open in January 2023.