The world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, will remain closed until further notice, an update posted to its website has announced.

Back in March 2022, Ain Dubai announced it would close throughout Ramadan, however, the temporary closure was extended ‘until Q1, 2023’. As of April 2023, a new update now advises that Ain Dubai will “remain closed until further notice”.

According to the update, Ain Dubai stated it will “continue to rigorously work on completing the enhancement works that have been taking place over the past months. Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made.”

As was promised when the initial closure was announced, they reiterated they will introduce ‘new and exciting offers’ when Ain Dubai reopens. We’re suitably intrigued.

One of Dubai’s most anticipated attractions, Ain Dubai, opened on October 21, 2021. The world’s tallest observation wheel is a 250 metre rotating attraction, now recognised as the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye. The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

In the six months it was open, Ain Dubai welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe, according to its website.

Some good news…

Those visiting the emirate soon and hoping to soak up the sights, need not worry. There’s another epic new attraction in town taking visitors to new heights on the Palm Jumeirah.

The Dubai Balloon will take passengers up to 300 metres high, offering impressive views across the city. Find out more here: whatson.ae

Images: Provided