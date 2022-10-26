The world’s largest observation wheel has extended its temporary closure…

The world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, will be closed until early next year, an update posted to its website has announced. Back in March, Ain Dubai announced it would close throughout Ramadan, reopening after summer. However a new update now advises that Ain Dubai’s temporary closure will “be extended until Q1, 2023.” Although we don’t know exactly how long that will be, the site advises that once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made.

Citing ‘enhancement works’ as the reason for the temporary closure, the statement adds that operators have been “working rigorously to complete the enhancement works over the past months.” As was promised when the initial closure was announced, the website says they will introduce ‘new and exciting offers’ when Ain Dubai reopens. We’re suitably intrigued.

One of Dubai’s most anticipated attractions, Ain Dubai, finally opened on October 21, 2021. The world’s tallest observation wheel is a 250 metre rotating attraction, now recognised as the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye. The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

In the six months it was open, Ain Dubai welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe, according to its website.