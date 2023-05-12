Found yourself with an empty schedule for the next few days?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like an incredible chef’s table foodie experience, live musicals, ladies’ pool days, ABBA-themed parties, pop-ups, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, May 26

Treat yourself, it’s cheat day

Cravings = satisfied… It’s a well-known fact that Pitfire Pizza’s eclectic creations are not to be missed, ever. The homegrown pizza joint has just launched new truffle garlic ‘knotty’ bites, inspired by its legendary garlic knots, but filled with velvety black truffle cream for an explosion of goodness. The truffle garlic bites are available for dine-in only at the JLT and Arjan branches, priced at Dhs20 for four pieces.

Pitfire Pizza JLT Cluster D and Vincitore Boulevard, Arjan. pitfiredubai.ae

Pull up a seat at the chef’s table

Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant 3Fils is launching an eight-seater chef’s table for the first time. Launching this Friday, the dining experience will take place weekly on Fridays and Saturdays led by executive chef Shun Shirom. There will be two seatings per evening, 6pm and 9pm, and the eight-course menu paired with beverages is priced at Dhs570 per person.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Fridays and Saturdays, 6pm and 9pm. Dhs570 per person. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

Sundowners in the desert

Bab al Shams‘ newly opened rooftop lounge Anwā offers panoramic views of the sun-kissed Arabian desert, as well as deliciously creative cocktails and Pan Asian bites. Less than an hour’s drive away from Dubai, this desert oasis is surprisingly close to the city and the perfect place to get away from it all, cocktail-in-hand, with a magical ambiance. This summer, GCC residents will get exclusive discounts at the dreamy desert resort including 20 per cent off stays and 30 per cent off other activities.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Anwā, 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com

Mamma mia! Bongo’s Bingo is back

Dancing Queens, get ready… Taking place on Friday, May 26, Bongo’s Bingo is celebrating the close of another successful season with an ABBA-inspired evening. So get on your lycra and dancing shoes, because ‘You Can Dance’ when ‘The Winner Takes It All.’

Bongo’s Bingo, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri May 26, last entry 9.30pm, Dhs150 per person. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, May 27

Shop chic summer linen at this two-day pop-up

Le Meridien Fairway Hotel is hosting a two day pop-up with the recently launched The Briden Collection. Running on Friday from 5pm and Saturday from 9am, the pop-up will display some of The Briden Collection’s limited edition 100 per cent linen pieces, from shorts to blouses, crop tops to trousers. Perfect timing to stock up on cool summer holiday essentials.

Le Meridien Fairway Hotel, Deira, Dubai. Friday, May 26, 5pm to 7pm, Saturday, May 27, 9am to 3pm. @lemeridienfairway

A brunch for good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K9 Friends Dubai (@k9friendsdubai)

If you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your family, it’s always best to adhere to the ‘adopt don’t shop’ mantra. One notable organisation is K9 Friends, which was established back in 1989. There are so many dogs just waiting for their forever home, so you’ll definitely find a furry friend that suits your lifestyle. This weekend K9 Friends are hosting an awareness brunch at Qwerty, Media One Hotel, for Dhs199 with unlimited drinks. The volunteers and organisers at K9 Friends will be on hand to answer your questions.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai. Saturday, May 27. 4pm to 7pm. Dhs199. Tel:(0)52 144 7348. @k9friendsdubai

Celebrate Electric Pawn Shop’s one-year anniversary

Hip Asian bar and restaurant Electric Pawn Shop is celebrating its one-year anniversary in style this Saturday. Guests can expect live performances from MC Supernatural and DJ Shortkut, as well as turntable virtuoso, Lobito Brigante. Mingle, dance, and drink your way through the night – this is sure to be a big one. Entry is free but bookings are advised.

The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to late. Tel: (050) 5865510. electricpawnshop.com

Sunday, May 28

Beat the heat with a pool day

Spend your Sunday at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool’s luxurious Sunday pool session, dedicated to all the queens of Dubai. For Dhs199 all ladies can sip on four drinks including wine, spirits and selected cocktails, whilst grazing on a lunch platter from 12pm to 7pm. The perfect way to unwind this weekend. Alongside this, there are many VIP options you can choose to upgrade your classic pool day, to make it uber luxurious.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Radisson Resort Hotel, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Ladies’ day, Sundays 12pm to 7pm. Dhs199 per person, four house beverages, lunch platter. Tel: (0)58 559 4222 @tlmarenostrumdubai

Tuck into a delicious breakfast at Society

Jumeirah is full of quaint coffee shops and hidden cafes on every corner and Society is no exception. The chic cafe is the perfect place to catch up with friends, spend quality time with family, and tuck into delicious breakfast dishes including truffled scrambled eggs, grilled cheese brioche, spiced shakshuka, washed down with a butterscotch latte or hibiscus tea. Plus, breakfast is served all day on weekends so you can even get that long-overdue lie-in.

Society, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Open from 8am. Tel:(0)4 222 2811. @societyuae

See a musical

City of Stars is a famous musical that tells the story of Sebastian, an energetic jazz musician, and Mia, an aspiring actress, who find themselves intertwined in the vibrant allure of Los Angeles. Brought to the stage by Dubai’s dynamic youth theater group, this theatrical production has been skillfully adapted and directed by Yasseen Ashri from the beloved, Academy Award-winning film. This incredible theatrical production is taking place on Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm at Alserkal Avenue’s The Juction.

City of Stars, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Dhs100. dubai.platinumlist.net

Celebrate international burger day with Couqley

Beloved French restaurant Couqley is launching the Trio Magnifique in time for international burger day, which includes three of the restaurant’s best-selling burgers: the classic cheeseburger, the raclette burger, and the truffle Wagyu comte burger. Priced at Dhs89, guests can order the Trio Magnifique from May 28 to May 30 at both JLT and Downtown.

Couqley French Brasserie, Downtown Dubai and JLT, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae

Get creative at this dog-friendly paint session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marley the ‘expat’ doggy 🗺 (@marleymoo.cockapoo)

Paw ‘n’ Paint is taking place at Kave, Alserkal Avenue on Sunday, May 28 from 11am to 2pm. The event is Dhs285 per person (dogs go free), which includes a delicious lunch, canvas, and all the art supplies. After purchasing your ticket, send your favourite photo of your dog to the team at Fosca who will transform it into a sketch reference for you on the day. Plus for an extra special touch, opt for the additional ‘lick art’ for a mini canvas painted by your dog; you’ll treasure it fur-ever.

Kave, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Sunday, May 18 from 11am to 2pm. Dhs285. Entry for dogs is free. Buy a ticket here: foscart.zbni.co.

Images: Provided