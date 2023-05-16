Three new restaurants have been added to last year’s Bib Gourmand selection…

Ahead of the official Michelin Guide ceremony being held in Dubai next week, the list of Bib Gourmand restaurants for 2023 has been released.

Last year, 14 Dubai restaurants were awarded a prestigious Bib Gourmand, which recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices.

For 2023, three new restaurants have made it onto the list, making it a total of 17 Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants in Dubai.

Casual Japanese eatery 3Fils, fine dining Indian restaurant Aamara, and Balkan bistro 21 Grams have all made it into the 2023 guide. The rest of the list remains the same as last year meaning no recipients have been upgraded or downgraded in the category.

Here is the full list of Dubai’s Bib Gourmand restaurants for 2023:

21 Grams (new)

3Fils (new)

Aamara (new)

Al Khayma

Bait Maryam

Brasserie Boulud

Fi’Lia

Folly

Goldfish

Ibn Albahr

Indya by Vineet

Kinoya

Ninive

Orfali Bros

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki

Shabestan

Teible

Dubai’s Michelin Guide restaurants for 2023 will be announced next Tuesday, May 23, so stay tuned to What’s On Dubai to find out the inspectors’ star picks for this year.

Dubai is the 36th destination to be covered by the Michelin Guide and a total of 69 restaurants were included in the first edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai, which includes 11 Michelin Star restaurants, 14 Bib Gourmand recipients, a green star award and 44 other recommendations. The full list for 2022 can be viewed here.

Images: Provided