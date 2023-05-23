This is your sign to go on a bike ride, grab a book, pick some flowers, and explore one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods…

Searching for a moment of calm in Dubai? Jumeirah is full of local charm, nature, wellness spots, and hidden coffee shops to be found on every corner.

Here are 14 quaint cafes in Jumeirah that will make you feel like you’re miles away from the busy city:

Alchemy

Housed within a stylish villa on Al Wasl Road, this sleek café serves state-of-the-art brews in a futuristic setting. Alchemy is open from 8am until 10pm daily making it a great spot to chill with family, catch up with friends, or even get some work done.

Alchemy Dubai, Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah, Daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 344 2466. alchemydubai.com

Awaken

This chic café is the perfect spot to get your caffeine fix or enjoy a slow breakfast. Located in Umm Suqeim 2, the sleek, minimalist decor is immediately calming and quiet atmosphere making it ideal to get some work done. What to order? Try their trio truffle eggs Benedict which comes topped with smoked salmon and a light shaving of truffle. Yum…

Awaken, 1090 Al Wasl Road, Umm Suqeim, open daily from 7am to 11pm. @awakencafe.ae

Comptoir 102

Perfect your boho aesthetic at Comptoir 102, the edgy concept store and cafe in Jumeirah 1. Not only is it home to some of Dubai’s most covetable homewares, jewellery items, and clothes, it also boasts a hip cafe dishing out virtuous salads, plant-based desserts, and the cult-status vegan cheese platter.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 564 6576. comptoir102.com

Dips Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIO SPECIALTY COFFEE (@triocoffee.ae)

If you try hard enough, you may stumble upon Dips Cafe in Jumeirah 2. This trendy Mediteranean-inspired café is famous for its stunning ceramics, fluffy bao buns, specialty coffee, and one of the best cups of matcha in Dubai.

Dips Cafe, 403 Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 2, Dubai. Weekdays, 6.30am to 12.30am. Weekends 7am to 1am. @dipscafe

Hamptons

This gorgeous cafe is inspired by the lifestyle of The Hamptons in the USA, and it has such a pretty exterior that you’ll be stopping to snap a picture before you even go inside. The interiors have a beach-house vibe which leads out to an airy conservatory adorned with flowers. If your mum is coming to visit, make sure this is in your itinerary. They also have a branch on Jumeirah Beach Road and Arabian Ranches.

The Hamptons Cafe, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, 8am to 11pm, daily. Tel: (04) 564 5770. hamptonsdubai.com

Heal

You’ve probably seen this dreamy concept store and café clogging up your Instagram feed. Located inside a villa on Al Manara Road, this hidden gem has sleek interiors and a wholesome menu that will transport you away from the everyday hustle and bustle of the city.

Heal, Al Manara Rd, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 8841. @heal.ae

Jaow

If you’re looking for somewhere wow-worthy, Jaow is sure to impress with its stunning zen interiors and dreamy sweet treats. Located in Jumeirah 3, the minimalistic café will make you feel right at home with a garden, outdoor seating, and live music in the evenings.

Jaow, Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Daily 8am to 12am. @jaow_ae

Myocum

Bringing a taste of Australia to Dubai, this cafe is a small haven. Decorated with indigenous art, this is an ideal place to spend an afternoon working or sharing a meal with friends. Amongst their varied menu, lies their matcha. This decadent beverage is made with your choice of milk, matcha powder, and a whole lot of love.

Dar Wasl Mall, Wasl Rd, Dubai, open Mon to Sun, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)54 530 5905, myocum_dubai

Oath at Wud Flowers

This speciality coffee shop is located inside a quaint Jumeirah villa-turned-flower shop. From refreshing smoothies to matcha lattes and sweet treats to colourful bouquets, it is truly a one-of-a-kind Dubai experience.

Oath, Wud Flowers, Al Wasl Road, Dubai. Saturday to Thursday 10am to 9pm, Friday 4pm to 10pm. @oath.ae

Seva Table

With its pretty rugs, tree stumps for tables, and colourful plants, all hidden behind high walls, entering the garden of Seva Table feels a bit like Alice In Wonderland meets a zen garden. The wellness destination has everything you need for a healthy life, from an outdoor space dedicated to fitness classes to an extensive vegan menu and regular reiki and chakra healing workshops.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

Seven Seeds

The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily, 8am to 11pm. 7seeds.ae

The Grey

Adopting a less-is-more approach, The Grey is found in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it villa in Al Wasl, and promises great coffee, top design, and a space that breeds creativity. The tropical acai bowl is a healthy way to start the day, or there’s a whole array of eggs served a dozen ways if you prefer something savoury for breakfast. Later in the day, there’s a selection of green salads, or more hearty mains include a mushroom risotto, katsu chicken bowl and shrimp linguine pasta.

The Grey, 9A Street, Al Wasl, Al Safa, 7.30am to 11pm daily. Tel: (054) 582 6779, the-grey.co

To The Moon and Back

This quirky hidden café is a female-owned homegrown gem. The Emirati entrepreneur was inspired by the cool coffee culture in Melbourne and the beans are sourced from a Melbourne-based roastery called Five Senses. Just a short walk away from the beach, the cafe has a courtyard with a water fountain and birds chirping – pure bliss.

To the Moon and Back, Al Athar Street, Dubai. Daily. 7am to 11pm. @ttmb.coffee

Villa 515

This serene villa cafe concept, located in Jumeirah 3, features beautiful outdoor seating, an all-day menu, coffee roasted to perfection, and a perfume shop.

Villa 515, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 8am to 10pm. villa515.com

Images: Social