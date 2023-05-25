Rooftops and Dubai go together like pickles and shawarma…

There’s something special about watching the sunset over Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline from a rooftop, especially during winter. Golden hour enthusiasts will love taking in the views from Palm Jumeirah surrounded by the sea while city dwellers can admire the lights of Downtown’s urban night scene. In other words, Dubai is the perfect setup for whiling away on a rooftop.

Without further ado, here is our list of the best places to drink and dine on a rooftop in Dubai.

Above Eleven

A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven, serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments.

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm open daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1420 @aboveelevendubai

Amazonico

This tropical rooftop in Dubai’s cosmopolitan district DIFC boasts stunning views, an outdoor cocktail bar, and a Copacabana-themed design. Party til late with live resident DJs and an exclusive rooftop menu with crafted cocktails and sharing bites such as oysters, crispy plantain, and tuna tartare.

Amazonico, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Atelier M

Crowning out the drinking and dining emporium that is Pier 7 is Atelier M, a sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top floors of Pier 7. From its impressive perch, guests get 360-degree views of Dubai marina from this super-chic terrace lounge.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tue and Fri 5pm to 3am, Wed and Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri 5pm to 3am, Sat 2pm to 3am, Sun and Mon 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Attiko

Attiko is the name of a sleek new restaurant and lounge brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. The sleek space offers brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, theattiko.com

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Taking up residence on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is Barfly by Buddha-Bar, a Paris-born, internationally-renowned concept. Perched atop the 13th floor of the hotel, the expansive terrace gazes out over Palm West Beach below, and across to Dubai Marina and Bluewaters. For alfresco drinks with a view, few can rival Barfly by Buddha-Bar in this part of town. It’s a lovely sundowner spot with tasty dishes to match.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 5pm to 1am weekdays, 5pm to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 423 0000, barflydubai.ae

Cé La Vi

Soaring 220-metres above sea level, Ce La Vi is a Michelin-guide Asian restaurant and one of Dubai’s highest rooftops. The iconic venue features a sky bar, pool deck, lounge, restaurant, and unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa from the 54th floor of Address Sky View hotel, Downtown,

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

CouCou Dubai

CouCou’s is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm, with mesmerising views across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline, and shimmering Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot.

CouCou, level 52, The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 9pm to 2am. Tel:(0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Iris Dubai

Iris brings a free-spirited energy to Dubai’s nightlife scene with unrivalled vibes, handcrafted cocktails, and chilled-out rhythms. Located in Meydan, the elegant rooftop lounge is set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline making it the ideal sundowners spot. The menu takes inspiration from Japan, South America, and the Mediterranean with dishes such as crispy feta, soft shell crab bao buns, sea bass ceviche, and steak frites.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am, Thurs and Fri 6pm to 4am, Sat 1pm to 4am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Level 43

A neon-hued rooftop lounge on top of the Four Points by Sheraton, Level 43 is one of the best rooftop bars in Dubai for drinks with a view of the sparkling city skyline. From this lofty spot, you get to enjoys of Sheikh Zayed Road in all its frenetic glory, while dining on quirky tapas and sushi.

Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Bur Dubai, daily from 2pm to 2am. Tel: (056) 414 2213. level43lounge.com

Monkey Bar

Looking for the perfect date night spot? Berlin import Monkey Bar, located just opposite DIFC, is perched on the rooftop of 25Hours hotel. Whether you’re looking for delicious Latin American food, killer views of Museum of the Future, or playful evening vibes, Monkey Bar does not disappoint. Sit back, relax, and enjoy its nightly lineup of live DJs.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. Daily 5pm. @monkeybardubai

Ongaku

CLAP’s hidden room, Ongaku, is located behind a mysterious discreet red door. Translating to music’ in Japanese, Ongaku is a high-energy late-night hangout drawing inspiration from Tokyo’s electric nightlife scene.

Ongaku, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Paros

Inspired by the Greek Island that sits in the heart of the Aegean Sea – Paros is the only rooftop pool bar and restaurant in JLT. Located on the 46th floor of the hotel, Paros offers guests a chilled sanctuary that goes from dawn to dusk. Distinctly Mediterranean flavours with influences from Southern Europe, the Levant and the Middle East adorn the menu.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am on Saturday to Wednesday and 12pm to 2am on Thursday and Fridays. Tel: (04) 5741 111. parosdubai.com

Salotto by Chic Nonna

Perched atop the cosy but chic Italian, Chic Nonna, this stunning rooftop bar brings a new air to the already cosmopolitan vibes of DIFC. Salotto by Chic Nonna takes the 70’s style and transports it to modern day. This after-hours watering hole turns into a relaxed clubbing experience after midnight. Take advantage of the outdoor terrace or enjoy a seat indoors on one of their signature and stunning green bar stools while you delight in one of their many signature cocktails.

Salotto by Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily from 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 605 2000 @chicnonnadubai

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

If Dubai Marina is your choice of setting, Grosvenor House is the go-to pick for high-end restaurants and a buzzing atmosphere. Up on the roof, Siddharta Lounge provides breathtaking 360º views, a sharing-style menu, and the ultimate glam vibe as groups gather around the pool.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, open 5pm to midnight, Fri and Sat 5pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

SoBe

Guaranteed sunset views? Check! From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from SoBe’s outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm. Must try: Latin American-inspired tapas platter.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun 2pm to 1am, Mon to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thu to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Sat atop the Radisson Resort Hotel on West Palm Beach, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum offers guests a chic and authentic setting with the perfect combination of restaurant, pool club and bar. Unmatched views of the Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai make TL Mare Nostrum the perfect venue for sundown aperitivo with live entertainment and a wide selection of Mediterranean bites.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Radisson Resort Hotel, West Pal Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 11am to 1am, sunset aperitivo Mon to Fri, 4pm to 8pm Tel: (0)58 559 4222 @tlmarenostrumdubai

Tiki’s at Canary Club

From live DJs to sunrise yoga, this rooftop bar is the coolest new addition to JLT. Tiki’s is located on the second floor of Canary Club in JLT with panoramic skyline views, twists on Californian cuisine, traditional cocktails, and an impressive lineup of pop-ups and events.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences Hillside, JLT, Dubai. Monday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am, Sundays 12pm to 1am. @canaryclubdxb

Zeta Seventy Seven

If you are looking to impress, this is your spot. Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven overlooks the incredible Ain Dubai and is adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools. Whether you are after a couple of cocktails or digging into a delicious meal, ZETA Seventy Seven will be a night you won’t ever forget.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am. Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort

Images: Provided/Social