A chic bar on the roof of The Palm Tower…

When you live in a city like Dubai, stunning views become part and parcel of your dining experience. One hotspot that is guaranteed not to disappoint is the newly opened CouCou, perched 52 stories high on the top floor of The Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm.

The half-glass walls ensure spoil-free views of the mesmerising Palm, Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island. We pick a table next to the glass wall, away from the lounges, booths and bustling bar and allow the views to entertain us all night.

The signature cocktail menu is unavailable, so we start the evening with an espresso martini, and an old-fashioned with a twist, which is strong and spicy in flavour. We loved most of the appetisers, but our favourite was the fried king crab Louie salad (Dhs195) – a refreshingly tangy and creamy salad.

A medley of flavours came with the truffle tuna tartare with yuzu (Dhs125), which surprised us with a fruity taste, and the escargot (Dhs95) on toast was well presented but overpowered by butter.

For a hint of spice, we highly recommend the prawn with rosemary (Dhs120), while the burrata (Dhs115) with homemade pesto and cherry tomatoes is creamy and big enough to share. For mains, we give into temptation and indulge in the timeless truffle pizza (Dhs250), which was super creamy and had a generous portion of truffle shavings.

Onto desserts, the reversed tiramisu (Dhs140) caught our attention. A dome of mascarpone cheese arrived surrounding a light sponge cake, but we were left looking for the coffee flavour punch to balance the sweetness. Our favourite dessert of the evening, tarte tatin (Dhs115), is an apple pie filling encased in a crispy and light choux pastry.

As the night progressed and the table cleared, we find it hard to leave, but with more of their signature cocktails to try, there’s no doubt that we will return.

What’s On verdict: A special spot high up on The Palm that will leave you with plenty of memories.

CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower, Dubai, 9pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 565 3244. @coucourooftop