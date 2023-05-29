From taco-tasting menus to Michelin-star omakase…

Want the best seat in the house? Whether you’re looking for a unique date night spot or a food-lover on the hunt for something extra special, here is a list of the best chef’s table experiences in Dubai:

Tabchilli x Panamericana

Latin American pop-up Panamericana is partnering with Tabchilli to bring guests a 10-course taco omakase dinner that showcases the traditional taco and the taco re-imagined. The Dhs395 per person dining experience is taking place for the first time on June 7 and every Wednesday in June at 7.30pm. Taco ’bout not to be missed…

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai. Taking place every Wednesday in June, 7.30pm. Dhs395. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

3Fils

Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant 3Fils recently launched an eight-seater chef’s table for the first time. The dining experience will take place weekly on Fridays and Saturdays led by executive chef Shun Shirom. There will be two seatings per evening, 6pm and 9pm, and the eight-course menu paired with beverages is priced at Dhs570 per person.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Fridays and Saturdays, 6pm and 9pm. Dhs570 per person. Tel: (0)4 333 4003. 3fils.com

The Experience by Reif Othman

Acclaimed chef Reif Othman recently opened a new licensed version of his beloved Reif Japanese Kushiyaki at Dubai Hills Business Park. Competition for a spot at the 12-seater private dining pod is fierce as it is here Chef Reif’s award-winning “unconventional omakase” experience, Tero by Reif, serves a surprise eight-course menu packed with bold French and Japanese flavours. Tero by Reif takes place from Wednesday to Sunday with two seatings per evening: 6pm and 9.30pm.

Tero by Reif, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 3, Dubai. Weds to Sun, 6pm and 9.30pm. From Dhs888. @terobyreif

Moonrise

This no frills-restaurant is located on a rooftop of a residential building in Satwa, moving away from the usual chic Dubai restaurant setting and focusing solely on food. An 11-course omakase menu is served over two seatings where just 12 guests can dine at the chef’s table. Chef Solemann Haddad received the Michelin Young Chef Award in 2022 and for the Michelin Guide 2023, the homegrown restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star. Each evening, there’s two seatings for chef Solemann Haddad’s menu: the early seating is 6.45pm while the later one kicks off at 9.30pm.

Moonrise, Rooftop Level, Eden House, Satwa, seatings at 6.45pm and 9.30pm, Mon to Sat, Dhs650 per person. Tel: (0)50 697 2946, moon-rise.xyz

Trèsind Studio

Head chef Himanshu Saini’s immersive degustation menu ‘Tasting India’ celebrates 75 years of Independence taking diners on a tour of the four corners of India. The menu features 16 dishes, each of which is elegantly plated with finesse and beauty. The much-loved Indian restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars at the 2023 awards, which increased from one star in 2022. There are two seatings per evening, 6pm and 9pm and the experience is priced at Dhs850 per person.

Trèsind Studio, East Wing Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm and 9pm, Dhs850 per person. Tel: (0)58 895 1272, tresindstudio.com

