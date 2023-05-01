The Dubai-based chef has taken over the city’s foodie scene…

Reith Othman has become a household name in Dubai in recent years largely due to his multi-award-winning cooking. The acclaimed chef has now opened a new licensed version of his beloved Reif Japanese Kushiyaki at Dubai Hills Business Park district, and we can’t wait to check it out. Alongside this the award-winning chef’s 12-seater chefs table, Tero, will be back soon, with the first reservation available on Friday May 12.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The 118-seater homegrown Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant offers a more extensive menu than the original Dar Wasl location, while still keeping Reif’s unique cooking approach. Escargot takoyaki, otoro with satsuma Wagyu steamed bun, and black cod ramen are among the signature dishes, with prices ranging from Dhs78 to Dhs220.

The décor differs from that of the Dar Wasl site, with an open-plan kitchen that can be observed through two large windows. There’s both banquette booth and high table seating in the L-shaped dining room, with a bar lounge as well as a 12-seater private dining pod. Playful design features add Reif Othman’s typical personality-packed touch, with matcha whisk lights, skateboards, a Pac-Man machine, and a Bearbrick art piece contrasting against the minimalist design.

Hot on the heels of Reif Japanese Kushiyaki opening, Reif Othman’s acclaimed 12-seater chefs table, TERO will also be continued at his new venue, with reservations open from Friday May 12. Diners will enter through the back of house, before starting their immersive dining experience with drinks and snacks to start in the lounge, followed by a front-row seat at the chef’s culinary station.

TERO’s monthly-changing, surprise-tasting menu experience can be reserved for groups or for single individuals from Wednesday through to Saturday. There are two seatings available at 6pm and 9.30pm, with eight courses priced at Dhs888 and 12 dishes priced at Dhs1,212.

Still to come is a third licensed location in the same area. Venturing into a new cuisine, Reif Othman will be opening his third licensed venue showcasing unconventional Korean BBQ in June. We simply cannot wait.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 3, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 255 5142, reifkushiyaki.com

