Dubai’s supper club scene is having a moment and, in turn, producing some of the city’s top restaurants. From humble beginnings as underground restaurants, home bistros, and pop-ups to now permanent eateries you can visit time and time again, these restaurants all have one thing in common: a passion for really great food.

Here are 5 must-try supper club-turned-restaurants in Dubai:

Cafe Isan

This authentic Thai restaurant started as a home cooking phenomenon and self-taught Chef New now has a licensed rooftop venue in JLT. Its rustic vibe will transport you straight to the shores of Thailand, and in true form will make for a dinner date under Dhs500, which won’t leave you hungry. Most mains here are around the Dhs50 mark, with a wide selection of spicy soups, curries and noodle dishes as well as a plethora of delicious starters. Their drinks menu is humbly priced with house wines costing Dhs29, five bottles of beer for Dhs189, and buckets of spirits for Dhs99 which includes a triple shot and a mixer.

Café Isan, Level 1 Armada Avenue Hotel, JLT Cluster P, Dubai, Weekdays 12pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 58 529 1003, cafeisan.co

Fusion Ceviche

Penelope Diaz, a self-taught Peruvian chef, saw her dream come true when she opened Fusion Ceviche in Dubai less than a year ago. She began hosting her neighbours and friends which led to a small catering business in Dubai, and she was eventually able to open Fusion Ceviche, a hole-in-the-wall, unlicensed, authentic Peruvian restaurant in JLT. The space is not large, seating around 20 or so inside and a further six outside. Sit at the bar for front-row seats to watch Chef Penelope prepare the renowned ceviches and share her fascinating stories. What to order? Try the clasico ceviche to start followed by the pulpo anticuchero.

Fusion Ceviche, Cluster Q (opposite The Park), JLT, Dubai. Daily 1pm to 11pm. @fusioncevichedxb

Hawkerboi

Sellout supper club Hawkerboi has opened a permanent (licensed) restaurant in The Park, JLT. The menu is an ode to Hawkerboi’s former life in the Far East, with influences from the culinary scenes in Singapore, Malyasia and Thailand. Before you go rushing to make reservations, a heads up: this is a walk-in restaurant, exactly as it would be in the bustling streets of Singapore (although group bookings of 6 or more can be made). What to order? Try the chicken and truffle shumai and Peking-style duck and thank us later.

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Dubai. 6pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat. @hawker.boi

Kinoya

Kinoya started as a supper club by Chef Neha Mishra, before she opened the permanent restaurant Kinoya in The Greens. The laid-back restaurant soon became one of Dubai’s top ramen spots with wonderful food that guests can enjoy and unwind with great company. Kinoya was recently named number seven on the MENA 50 Best Restaurants list and is now heading to London, opening inside the luxury department store Harrods next year.

Kinoya, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Tano’s at 8

After accruing a small legion of fans across the city with their award-winning Bull Burger, paella pop-ups, and sell-out supper clubs, the team behind Tano’s at 8 recently opened an all-new homegrown burger bistro concept in Dubai called Eleven Green. The brainchild of Sultan and Kinda Chatila, the duo is set to take the local foodie scene by storm, once again, with a permanent spot offering fresh, quality, handcrafted burgers.

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Closed Mondays. Tuesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm until stocks last. @elevengreen.uae

