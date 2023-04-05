Eleven Green is set to open in Jumeirah later this month…

There’s no doubt that Dubai is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, from celebrity chef-led dining to our homegrown heroes.

It’s also interesting to see the city’s supper club scene thriving and in turn, producing some of those top restaurants. For instance, Kinoya – which is soon to open in Harrods, London – started as a supper club by chef Neha Mishra, before she opened the permanent restaurant in The Greens; and Fusion Ceviche by chef Penelope Diaz who started hosting supper clubs in her apartment.

After accruing a small legion of fans across the city with their award-winning Bull Burger, paella pop-ups, and sell-out supper clubs, the team behind Tano’s at 8 is set to open an all-new homegrown burger bistro concept in Dubai called Eleven Green.

The brainchild of Sultan and Kinda Chatila, the duo is set to take the local foodie scene by storm, once again, with a permanent spot offering fresh, quality, handcrafted burgers.

In this laidback bistro-inspired restaurant, expect a selection of mouthwatering dishes including the angry chicken burger with hot honey and signature bull sauce; a classic cheeseburger; and of course the famous bull burger. There will also be a selection of delicious desserts and shakes.

“After spending nineteen years in the corporate world, I am thrilled to finally have the opportunity to fully immerse myself in my passion for cooking.” added the founder of Tano’s at 8 and Eleven Green, Sultan Chatila.

“With the launch of Eleven Green, we are embarking on a new journey that combines my love of food with my business expertise. I am excited to see where this project takes me and to share my culinary creations with the city of Dubai”

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening April. @elevengreen.uae

Images: Supplied