Three bars with 20 drinks at just Dhs21 each…

Issa real 2021 vibe at Yas Marina vibe right now. Three of the gorgeous waterfront destination’s most entertaining hang-outs are each offering 20 different drinks, at Dhs21.

Making January great again

You can find these epic 20 @ Dhs21 at The Scene, Casa De Cuba and Mr Miyagi’s, all day, every day throughout the month of January.

The Scene

We’re always up for causing a scene, if that particular scene involves celebrity chef Simon Rimmer’s Yas eatery. We can’t think of a better place to enjoy discounted sundowners than The Scene’s gorgeous alfresco space overlooking the Yas Marina yachtscape.

Also on offer at the venue is the UAE-famous tast of Blighty. It’s a very reasonable Dhs99 for the legit Brit Rimmer’s Roast Dinner, served on Saturdays and Sundays.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Sun to Thu 3pm to midnight, Fri and Sat midday to midnight. Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh

Casa De Cuba

It’s all about Havana-na-na-na great time at this Cuban-themed soiree spot, the spiritual home of la vida loca on Yas Island. The 20 drinks here include a range of colourful blended beverages that befit a palace of tropical fiesta.

The venue also offers free-flow nights, brunches, drunches and ladies nights. There’s also a tapas night on Tuesdays where you can get a tapas platter and two hours of free-flow beverages, it’s Dhs99 for chicas (girls) and Dhs199 for the chicos (boys).

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Sun to Thu 3pm to midnight, Fri and Sat midday to midnight. Tel: (05) 742 7435, @casadecuba

Mr Miyagi’s

This is a bar that revels in Oriental eccentricities, with a range of wild theme nights and late AM finishes, it’s a place with party sewn into the hem of its pants. The 20 drinks on offer here include grape, shorts and blended beverages.

Other deals include a dim sum night on Mondays, ladies night on Tuesdays, and brunch on Thursday and Friday that includes five dishes and three hours of unlimited beverages for just Dhs249.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, open Sun to Mon 5pm to 1am, Tue to Thu 5pm to 3am, Fri to Sat midday to 3am. Tel: (0)50 797 0742. yasmarina.ae

