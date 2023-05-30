Polarising views…

Snow Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest snow park is set to open on June 8 at Reem Mall in the capital and we’re beyond excited to get the (metaphorical) skates on and check it out.

And with just over a week to go until the ski-eduled opening, a new video just dropped on the attraction’s social media channels giving a glorious sneak peak at the interiors and some of the interactive elements.

We see some couples-inflatable tobogganing going on (possibly the Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes); a rope bridge walk; snowball fights outside Flurries Tree Cafe; there’s a Polar Express Train ride; a quick look at the Crystal Carousel; the Enchanted Tree; bumper cars (Troll boll?); a zipline (Flight of the Snowy Owl?); and more.

Tickets please

There are two main categories of ticket available at Snow Abu Dhabi, the Snow Park Pass Dhs215 for adults (there are also categories for kids juniors and children but these are currently set at the same price as adults); and the Snow Premium Pass Dhs295.

Snow Park Pass includes entry to Snow Park; unlimited access to 9 park rides; fleece gloves; a locker; snow boots; disposable pair of socks; Snow Abu Dhabi trousers and jackets in multiple sizes (S to 4XL); and helmets (children under the age of 13 must wear helmets at all times).

The Snow Premium Pass includes all the above PLUS a hot chocolate, waterproof gloves and a meal at the Lodge Restaurant.

You can also get a two day unlimited Park Pass for Dhs295, and a family of five pass for Dhs860.

You can start booking all ticket types on the website now.

What to expect

What will almost certainly take the top spot on the list ways to stay chill in the capital’s summer season — Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’ — offering sub zero encounters with themed-characters and exciting experiences.

These are probably the most exciting snow facts that we’ve ploughed through in our research on the attraction.

There will be 12 exhilarating rides and 17 engaging attractions spread over a 10,000 square feet area.

The temperature will be regulated to a super chilly 2ºC, and the slopes will be dusted in a snow capped coating to a depth of 500mm.

Confirmed attractions include two giant slides, one named ‘Ice and Floes Toboggan Race’ which sounds nice and gentle, and ‘Grauppel’s Summit Escape’ which sounds less so.

Rides include The Entry Plaza, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, Crystal Carousel and Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes, The Troll Bowl, Drifts Downhill Run, and Snow Hares Bunny Hill and The Enchanted Tree (which will serve as a sort of central part of the story telling aspect of the park).

Snow Abu Dhabi dining experiences come in the form of The Lodge Restaurant, Grotto Amphitheatre, Ice Café, the Party Room and VIP Room.

Images: Snow Abu Dhabi