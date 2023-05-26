The Premium Pass inclusions are so cool…

Found inside Abu Dhabi’s 1.2 billion US Dollar mega project, Reem Mall — Snow Abu Dhabi, what will be the region’s largest Snow Park is poised to unleash an avalanche of sub-zero shinanigans on the capital, very soon.

Earlier in the month we had confirmation that the opening would be June 8, 2023 and we can reveal — those all important ticket prices.

How much do Snow Abu Dhabi tickets cost..?

There are two main categories of ticket available at Snow Abu Dhabi, the Snow Park Pass Dhs215 for adults (there are also categories for kids juniors and children but these are currently set at the same price as adults); and the Snow Premium Pass Dhs295.

Snow Park Pass includes entry to Snow Park; unlimited access to 9 park rides; fleece gloves; a locker; snow boots; disposable pair of socks; Snow Abu Dhabi trousers and jackets in multiple sizes (S to 4XL); and helmets (children under the age of 13 must wear helmets at all times).

The Snow Premium Pass includes all the above PLUS a hot chocolate, waterproof gloves and a meal at the Lodge Restaurant.

You can also get a two day unlimited Park Pass for Dhs295, and a family of five pass for Dhs860.

You can start booking all ticket types on the website now.

It’s a Majid Al Futtaim Group endeavor and part of the wider Reem Mall construction — a 1.2 billion US Dollar retail mega project, that is almost a city in itself. Once fully finished, it’ll hit slopes with a cool 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

Reem Mall’s own journey to connecting with customers began in February 2022, with the opening of its first store, Carrefour. We had to wait a full year before the next big shutter raise, with Vox Cinemas dropping blockbusters and popping corn since February 2023. And since then the avalanche of new stores has just kept coming.

What can we expect at Snow Abu Dhabi?

What will almost certainly take the top spot on the list ways to stay chill in the capital’s summer season — Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’ — offering sub zero encounters with themed-characters and exciting experiences.

These are probably the most exciting snow facts that we’ve ploughed through in our research on the attraction.

There will be 12 exhilarating rides and 17 engaging attractions spread over a 10,000 square feet area.

The temperature will be regulated to a super chilly 2ºC, and the slopes will be dusted in a snow capped coating to a depth of 500mm.

Confirmed attractions include two giant slides, one named ‘Ice and Floes Toboggan Race’ which sounds nice and gentle, and ‘Grauppel’s Summit Escape’ which sounds less so.

Rides include The Entry Plaza, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, Crystal Carousel and Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes, The Troll Bowl, Drifts Downhill Run, and Snow Hares Bunny Hill and The Enchanted Tree (which will serve as a sort of central part of the story telling aspect of the park).

Snow Abu Dhabi dining experiences come in the form of The Lodge Restaurant, Grotto Amphitheatre, Ice Café, the Party Room and VIP Room.

Images: Snow Abu Dhabi