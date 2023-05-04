Six-day weekend incoming…

After a long weekend for Eid Al Fitr, we know that all Dubai residents are eagerly awaiting the next public holiday. And the good news is, there isn’t long to wait…

According to The National, UAE astronomers predict Eid Al Adha will fall on Wednesday, June 28. This means UAE residents can expect a long six-day break next month in June.

Eid Al Adha is the second and larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year according to the astronomers, is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30. Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depend on the sighting of the moon.

With our next long weekend being six days long, if you plan ahead of time, taking Monday, June 26 off as a holiday will give you a total of nine days of holiday.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors, however, as with any Islamic holidays, decisions are based on the phases of the moon, so we will have a wait until the official dates are announced – so, stay tuned to whatson.ae

When is the next public holiday after Eid Al Adha?

Following Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday will be Hijri New Year, which is set to fall on Friday, July 21, which will grant a three-day weekend, for those that normally get Saturday and Sunday off. Read more here.

Images: Unsplash