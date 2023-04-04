Clue: it involves one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar…

In the Islamic calendar, Arafat Day takes place approximately 70 days after Eid Al Fitr, and marks the second day of Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). This year, Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27; then the following day marks the start of Eid Al Adha.

It is the second and the larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year, is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30 as public holiday (but is again dependent on the sighting of the moon). So, we can expect a six-day weekend very soon.

Here’s how you can increase those days off…

Depending on the moon sighting, we’re likely to get a six-day long weekend from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2, with work resuming on Monday, July 3.

We’ve done the maths… Taking just one day of leave on Monday, June 26, will give you a total of nine days off – from Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, July 2.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors, however, as with any Islamic holidays, decisions are based on the phases of the moon, so we won’t know the exact dates until the moon has been officially sited.

Images: Unsplash