Following an emotional performance at the UK’s Glastonbury festival on Saturday, June 24 – Lewis Capaldi has announced on Instagram post that he will be taking a break from performing in order to prioritise his mental and physical health.

This time frame overlaps with the artist’s scheduled October gig in Dubai which sadly has already been postponed twice for the same health-safeguarding reasons. And we can probably speak for all his regional fans in saying, well-being comes first, and big wishes for feeling stronger soon Lewis.

In the original IG statement, Lewis Capaldi said: “Hello, I’m totally gutted to say that I’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone my show at Coca-Cola Arena whilst I’m learning to adapt following my recent diagnosis of Tourette’s. I’m incredibly sorry to all those who’ll be disappointed, I was so looking forward to performing and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

In the most recent statement, Lewis Capaldi stated “I am very sorry to let you know that I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future … In truth, I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical and mental health in order.”

At the end of the statement, Lewis said “I am so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.” Shortly after the statement was released, the Coca-Cola Arena reshared the post and followed the story with information regarding refunds.

Not entirely canceled yet

While there isn’t official confirmation that the concert will be canceled or just deferred, the Coca-Cola Arena has already announced that all tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction.

In an Instagram story, they also mentioned that the transaction can take up to 21 days to be processed. If 21 days have passed and you have not yet received your refund, email: info@coca-cola-arena.com for further assistance.

