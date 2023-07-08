Calling all K-Pop stans…

We come bearing a gift – the gift of good news. If you’re a K-Pop fan, find a chair and take a seat lest you swoon because the second edition of the Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi is returning this year.

The music festival celebrating the best of the K-Pop world will take place on November 11, 2023 at the Etihad Arena. The one-day festival will kick off at 7pm. Early bird pre-sale tickets will be available for registration on July 8.

The sale itself will go live on July 14. Regular ticket sales will go live July 16. Make sure to mark the dates in your calendars to grab your tickets on etihadarena.ae or platinumlist.net as soon as they’re out.

It’s going to be one to remember because the line-up this year is mighty impressive.

The full line-up of artists includes ENHYPEN, Sunmi, Epik High, DPR Ian, XG, Cherry Bullet and Peakboy. Some of the biggest names in the K-Pop world and active players in the K-culture renaissance are slated to put on a spectacular show and screaming fans may or may not be involved.

ENHYPEN are part of the newer crop of K-Pop mega boybands that are taking the world by storm right now, alongside girl groups XG and Cherry Bullet, while Sunmi is somewhat of a legend of a vocalist. Hip-hop trio Epic High have established themselves as one of the leading hip-hop names in the country, alongside singers and rappers DPR Ian and Peakboy.

Ticket details

The tickets will be available in various categories. The prices start at Dhs210 for the Bronze tickets, Dhs315 for the Silver ones, Dhs420 for the Gold category and Dhs525 for the Platinum.

The most premium option, the VIP, starts at Dhs987 and comes packed with exclusive benefits like the best seats for prime viewing, a chance to be a part of the sound check and more.

See you there!

Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi 2023, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, November 11, 2023, 7pm, tickets start at Dhs210, etihadarena.ae @hyperound.ae