The GCC will kick off and wrap up the 2024 F1 season with back-to-back races in the region…

Rev your engines, F1 fans: Formula One have lifted the lid on their plans for the 2024 season, and confirmed the dates for all the races next year. This includes the grand finale in Abu Dhabi, which will take place from Friday December 6 to Sunday December 8, 2024. So, motorsport lovers, mark your diaries.

As always, the Abu Dhabi race will close out the F1 calendar, which – in an unprecedented development for the sport – will feature a record 24 races next year.

In an exciting move for the region, proceedings kick off and conclude with back-to-back races in the GCC. Twenty sets of roaring engines and burning rubber will take to the starting grid under the night sky in Bahrain and then again in Jeddah. 20 races later, the curtains will fall on the season as teams hug the asphalt in Doha and finally, right here in Abu Dhabi.

But before that…

Before we get to next year’s race, we still have the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to look forward to in 2023. This year, the F1 teams will return to Yas Marina Circuit for four days of on- and off-track action from Thursday November 23 to Sunday November 26. As well as three days of racing on Friday (practice), Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (the Grand Prix), there are four days of concerts. So far, Ava Max and Tiesto are confirmed for Thursday November 23, while Foo Fighters will rock Yas Island on the closing night on Sunday November 26.

Grandstand tickets for the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have already sold out but you can still snap up special hospitality passes, which start from Dhs1,450, via yasmarinacircuit.com.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Dec 6 to 8, 2024. abudhabigp.com