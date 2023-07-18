Ever dreamt of living in a treehouse? Say hello to Eywa…

From the Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah to the Bulgari Lighthouse, the city’s skyline is set to see some striking new additions in the coming years. But the newest unveiling by European luxury real estate developer R.evolution is set to redefine the future of urban living in Dubai.

Located along the Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay, Eywa comprises 48 two to five-bedroom waterfront apartments, two luxurious penthouses, as well as an indoor and open-air cinema, a chef’s table, a library, a spa, waterfalls, and hammocks.

Offering stunning views over the water, Burj Khalifa, and the rest of Downtown Dubai, Eywa draws its inspiration from the sacred Banyan tree and the Southern Sky Column national park in China and is designed based on the ethos of Vastu Shastra.

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian architectural belief that all homes must radiate positive energy and balance. To promote this belief and enhance the health and wellbeing of its residents, Eywa will have bespoke healing crystals built within the structure, intertwining tree trunks, private waterfalls, and luxury finishings.

“It almost goes without saying why healthy and sustainable housing is so important. We take an active approach to reducing carbon footprint, minimise waste and use sustainable practices,” added Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman and CEO of R.evolution.

“Using ancient knowledge about human nature and the latest achievements of the modern world, our priorities are well-being, health, energy efficiency, sustainability, and unity with nature as well as community.”

If, like us, you’re wondering when you can move in, Eywa is set to be completed by 2026. We better start saving up now…

Eywa, Business Bay, Dubai. Launching 2026. Tel:(0)54 308 6000. eywa-dubai.co

Images: Provided