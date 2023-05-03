Como Residences is set to redefine the Palm skyline…

Dubai’s thriving real estate scene has seen many ambitious residential projects launch recently. But the newest unveiling by Dubai-based developer Nakheel is set to be one of the most striking additions to the Dubai skyline.

Officially unveiled this week, Como Residences is a futuristic 71-storey tower, that will be constructed on an empty plot on the Palm Jumeirah. At the gateway to Palma Residences, Como Residences is set to be an ultra luxurious residential tower at one of Dubai’s most iconic addresses.

Como Residences draws inspiration from its waterfront setting for the futuristic design, with each floor resembling a rolling ocean wave. The tower’s unique design won’t be the only thing that makes it stand out. At 75 floors, it will be the tallest building on the Palm Jumeirah by some way, eclipsing the current tallest tower on The Palm, the 52-floor Palm Tower in the centre of the trunk.

For those with the cash to splash at this soaring new address, properties will range in size from two-bedrooms right up to six bedroom addresses. All come with beautiful sea views, contemporary interiors and ‘premium amenities,’ according to developer Nakheel. From the looks of the initial renders, it’s likely this will include landscaped pools and it’s own private beach. It even looks as though there may be a rooftop pool for residents to really soak up the sweeping views of the Arabian Sea. Bliss.

According to real estate agents now listing Como Residences, prices start from a cool Dhs21 million.

We better start saving now…