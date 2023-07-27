14 of the coolest private dining rooms in Dubai restaurants

Perfect for a group get-together…

Looking for a little extra privacy at your next group get-together? Private dining rooms don’t have to be bland and boring, celebrate good times with these cool private areas. Whether you’re celebrating something special, or just keen to have your own space, these private dining rooms in Dubai restaurants are ideal.

Amazonico

In a restaurant as bold and beautiful as Amazonico, you can expect the dining room to be the same, and you’d be right. It has a distinctly green theme, with the same junglesque decor as the other two floors of the huge venue. The 20-person room looks out onto the stunning rooftop terrace, through the floor-to-ceiling windows. There are other semi-private spaces which can accommodate larger groups.

Amazonico, DIFC Pavilion, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Barfly

Barfly by Buddha Bar at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has opened a new private dining and bar space perfect for special events, gatherings and occasions. It can seat up to 50 guests and the space can be tailored to make your vision come to life.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thur 5pm to 1am; Fri and Sat 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0)54 994 1460. barflydubai.ae

Cé La Vi

At Cé La Vi, you’ll find a circular room with comfortable seats dotted around the central table. Large plants line the windows and atmospheric lighting set the mood. Chef Howard Ko can prepare a signature menu for you and your guests, to suit your group’s requirements.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Ernst

German tavern, Ernst, celebrates the best of Bavaria, but its private dining room takes it to extremes. Inside the cosy room – and hidden behind a nondescript door – is a space big enough for 20 of your favourite mates for a true Bavarian banquet, making it a perfect birthday party spot.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel, One Central, daily noon to midnight. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Gaia

Downstairs in the gorgeous Gaia, there’s a private dining area known as the ‘Chef’s Table’. The refreshing space is situated just next to the kitchen and designed to create an intimate experience between the chef and the diners. Famous guests include Sean Paul, Black Coffee and Rita Ora, and you can watch your meal being prepared right before your eyes.

Gaia, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3pm & 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 241 4242. gaia-restaurants.com

Hutong

Dark dining hall Hutong can be split to either offer a large conference room, or more intimate dining spaces. The first-floor area has been decorated with traditional Chinese lanterns and heavy wooden furniture for a moody aesthetic.

Hutong, Gate Village 6, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2.30pm & 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

This authentic Italian spot in Jumeirah Al Naseem offers up homemade grub made from scratch and will instantly teleport you to Florence without you jumping on a plane. For a private affair for lunch, dinner, a meeting or even a stand-up event – opt for the private dining room. It opens out onto an outdoor seating area where you can get a breath of fresh air should you need it.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah St, Dubai, Tel: (04) 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Jaleo

Thirty years on from the opening of the debut Jaleo in the US, acclaimed chef José Andrés opened his signature Spanish restaurant in Dubai – his first Middle Eastern outpost found on the lower ground floor of Atlantis The Royal. The dining room also features a private dining room

Jaleo, Ground Floor, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am daily. atlantis.com, @jaleodubai

Maiden Shanghai

Maiden Shanghai has three spacious private dining rooms for all occasions. It is set in the heart of the restaurant, and two of dining rooms even come with a private outdoor terrace. The capacity ranges from 10 to 15 people.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Mott 32

Mott 32 has got some stunning views of Dubai for sure, but did you know it is also home to three private dining spaces? The Lotus Room and the Amber Room are semi-private rooms but if you want complete privacy, opt for the Opal Room. It can accommodate up to 10 guests which makes it great for intimate events and celebrations. The best news? You won’t lose out on those views thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32dubai.com

Nobu

Earlier in 2023, Nobu Dubai moved 22 floors up to the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite, providing guests with a more elevated experience. Guests can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience in a private room where everything will be tailor-made according to their needs.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel:(0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com

Roka

Roka’s cool dining room is separate from the main area, but with large windows to keep the atmosphere alive. The space features a 3D red brick wall and large green plants surrounding the long banquet table. Guests can enjoy a selection of dishes from the restaurant’s main menu.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Shanghai Me

For a more secluded space, Shanghai Me’s sophisticated dining room offers a private area to enjoy a top-notch dinner with friends. Designed by renowned architect Michele Bonan, the art-deco room serves up fine Asian cuisine, as enjoyed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shanghai Me, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

SushiSamba

Wow your guests with impressive views of the city from the 51st floor of Palm Tower at SushiSamba Dubai. The private dining room features golden walls and floor-to-ceiling windows displaying a prime view of Ain Dubai. The long handmade wooden table can seat 12 to 14 guests and comes with its own AV system.

SushiSamba Dubai, St Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com

Images: Provided