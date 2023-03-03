It’s officially the world’s largest Nobu but does size matter?

After being located in The Avenues at Atlantis The Palm for 14 years, Nobu Dubai recently moved 22 floors up to the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite, providing guests with a more elevated experience. As they say, change is as good as a rest, but how has this affected the beloved Nobu experience?

When we arrive on a midweek evening, the restaurant is packed out from the terrace to the sushi bar – always a good sign. Despite this, service is punctual and we are immediately sat in the restaurant by the huge windows offering incredible views down the spine of the Palm.

The live DJ adds to the already-buzzing atmosphere and sets the tone for the evening with toe-tapping dance remixes.

Looking down at the extensive menu we were spoilt for choice and pleased when our waitress offered her valuable recommendations.

Start with the yellowtail jalapeño (Dhs165) and tuna tataki (Dhs135). The jalapeño on the yellowtail is subtle, enlivened with the orange-infused soy sauce, we devoured every last drop. The tuna tataki is another great choice, drenched in tosazu which adds another dimension to the distinct bluefin tuna.

If you order one thing on the menu, make sure it’s the lobster tempura (Dhs395). A tough dish to nail, but naturally, Nobu delivers. The lobster is elevated by the sweetness of the truffle and honey sauce as well as the textures from the seaweed and crunchy dried noodles. We could have easily ordered seconds, this dish is worth every dirham.

Now, you’re probably expecting us to tell you about how incredible the black cod was, but you’d be wrong. That’s because, for mains, we decided to branch away from the Nobu norm and order the roasted duck breast (Dhs165) – much to the shock of our waitress. Predictable can be boring.

The tender duck breast is cooked medium rare with the crispiest skin and is much like a traditional duck à l’orange but with a Japanese twist: sharpened with a sweet-and-sour mandarin and miso sauce. You won’t regret a single second of it.

Not all dishes blew us away however, the Wagyu beef tacos (Dhs60), which came highly recommended, lacked oomph and spicy ponzu, and the tuna maki (Dhs70) was bland and forgettable.

We finished the meal with mochi ice cream (Dhs65), a surprise selection of three flavours, vanilla, chocolate, and yuzu, were light, creamy, and a comforting way to end the meal.

Verdict: While it may be on the pricier side of Japanese dining in Dubai, Nobu from 22 floors up offers guests an elevated and tailored dining experience with outstanding food presentation, exciting flavours, a buzzy atmosphere, and never-before-seen incredible views.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Daily, 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com

Images: Supplied