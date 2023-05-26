Chinese fine dining reaches new heights…

If restaurants in Dubai were judged on views alone, Mott 32 would be up there with the very best in the city. The latest addition to Address Beach Resort, this New York-born Chinese restaurant has taken up residence on the hotel’s 73rd floor. While the space is large, the feeling is intimate, and the bar is separated from two dining areas with dark wooden beams and arches. There’s a lot of global influence all in one industrial-looking space.

For context, Mott 32 was born in New York, an elevated celebration of Hong Kong’s flavourful cuisine. The name is taken from the address of Manhattan’s first Chinese convenience store that opened in the 1980s. Then there are also Arabian influences which are an ode to the brand’s expansion into Dubai.

The resulting aesthetic is a venue of east-meets-west: high ceilings, dark woods, warm lanterns, ornate sculptures and neatly arranged foliage. Inside, the vibe is moody and romantic, guests dine in cosy booths and at gold tables for two. Where this restaurant really shines is the outdoor terrace, a narrow strip of dazzling alfresco dining where tables are backdropped by mesmerising views of Ain Dubai and the stretching JBR skyline. It’s here we perch up to drink in the city vistas – the waiter has to return twice to take our order, as we’re almost unable to take our eyes off the panoramic views.

Aiming to challenge the perception of Chinese cuisine, there’s plenty of healthy options alongside the usual favourites, which have all been given a fine-dining touch through presentation and haute ingredients. The cucumber salad (Dhs55) swiftly arrives as a bowl of diced cucumber marinated in a zesty vinaigrette and topped with fragrant garlic.

A duck salad (Dhs85) is a brilliant recommendation – the shredded duck is tender and plentiful, layered with lettuce, beetroot and topped with crispy taro and a citrus truffle dressing. The wood ear mushroom (Dhs65) isn’t a dish we enjoy, its texture and flavour combination of garlic, ginger and aged balsamic vinegar resulting in an acidic taste that’s overpowering.

We enjoy the main, a bowl of king prawns (Dhs170), much more. They are simply seasoned with black pepper and garlic, given a welcome sweet note with swirls of soy sauce. You’ll want to order any main with side dishes, and we’d order the sautéed string beans mixed with diced wagyu (Dhs85) again.

There’s only a handful of choices for dessert, but we like the look of them all, eventually deciding on the almond and chocolate (Dhs85). They arrive as four neat chocolate swirls designed to look like sweet xioa long bao’s, given a fragrant addition with oalong tea.

What’s On Verdict: Mott 32 might be on the pricier side, but stunning terrace views and a well-executed menu make it justifiable.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai Marina, Sun to Fri 4.30pm to 1am, Sat 12.30pm 4pm, 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32dubai.com

Images: Supplied