The Dubai beach club is to reopen in an exciting new location…

When it was announced earlier this month that Caesars Palace Dubai is to be rebranded as a Banyan Tree hotel, we weren’t sure whether the beloved beach club would stay or go as part of the rebrand.

We can now confirm that fan-favourite beach club brand, Cove Beach, is all set to make a move this year to a shiny new location. Marking a new turn in the brand’s long-standing relationship with Dubai Holding, it will be reopening with a new look at La Vie, JBR’s newest luxury property.

This new rendition of what we know and love is sure to add to the beach clubs in the vicinity with premium F&B offerings and lifestyle experiences, giving them an elevated dimension and all the vibes, only better.

As with the current Cove Beach, guests can expect three tiers of offerings, with the indoor/outdoor restaurant serving an elegant dining experience, cabanas and sun loungers by the pool and on the sand, and a sprawling deck area with a new rosé lounge and DJ booth built purposely on the beach for all the fun to come.

The waiting game

The transition to La Vie will take place in two phases – the first phase by the end of 2023 and the second one slated for the summer of 2024. The second phase will see the addition of some exciting new facilities, including a pool on the beachfront. Cove Beach’s existing staff will also move with the premise, and the membership program will remain unchanged.

In good news for all the loyal fans and frolickers of Cove Beach, the current programme of activations will continue. Members of the club will still be able to avail the award-winning Ladies’ Day; Industry Day; Unplugged, NXT Friday, Rendezvous and Garden of Cove activations, all taking place on the beach and just bigger and better to match the new, boujee location. There will also be more of a focus on live music, with some of the hottest talent from around the world being brought in to entertain the crowds.

Cove Beach calls and follow we shall.

The existing Cove Beach will remain fully operational at Caesars Palace until its relocation to La Vie, JBR in Q4 2023

CoveBeach, La Vie, JBR, Dubai, coming soon in Q4, 2023

