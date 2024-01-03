The hedonistic Ibiza party spot looks to have found a new location…

We got very excited when Ibiza’s much-loved hedonistic hotspot O Beach announced it would open in Dubai way back in March 2021. The renowned pool club unveiled plans for a super-sized party spot on Palm Jumeirah, promising a 6,000 square metre space with a 600 square metre swimming pool and signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics. But that October, a statement posted on the brand’s Instagram account has revealed that the project will no longer be going ahead.

In the two years that have followed, there’s been industry suggestions that O Beach, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, would find a new location in Dubai. And it looks like it has.

Along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, occupying the space formerly taken by the now-closed Andreea’s beach club, hoarding has gone up in O Beach’s signature orange hue to say that ‘Ibiza is coming.’ Sure, it could be another Ibiza brand, we hear you say. But alongside the distinct orange colour, there’s a deliberately larger font used for the ‘O’ in coming, which feels like a nod to the signature O Beach branding.

O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, roster of international DJs and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can hope for at the venue’s Dubai iteration.

O Beach Dubai, should it be confirmed, will sit on the shorefront of JBR in good company. Right next door, you’ll find Dubai’s decade-old Zero Gravity, while further down the sand, Cove Beach is gearing up to open at La Vie residences. This stretch will also soon welcome a beach club at the soon-to-open FIVE LUXE, which looks like it could be another Ibiza institution, Pacha.

