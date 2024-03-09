And we’ve got a way to get you in to this exclusive party…

The hotly anticipated FIVE LUXE will open its doors on Sunday March 31, bringing an elevated touch to all of the iconic culinary, nightlife and leisure offerings you know and love from FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village.

And to kick things off in unforgettable style, the hotel will throw its first party on Saturday April 13. Taking over Playa Pacha – FIVE LUXE’s chic social pool and private beach – will be two of Keinemusik’s hottest names: Rampa and Adam Port.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by &ME | Keinemusik (@andmeandyou)

The first of eight epic Playa Pacha Icons parties to take over the JBR beachfront this year will see the duo of Keinemusik DJs bringing their signature high-energy, electric sets to Dubai. Known for their unique and experimental deep house and techno sound, the pair are regular headliners on the global party festival circuit, and promise an unmissable performance when they land in Dubai next month.

The exclusive first-of-its-kind party is already almost sold-out. First access to tickets and tables were given to FIVE’s exclusive community of VIP guests, clients and owners of FIVE residences and hotel rooms. Now that’s a community we’d like to be a part of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIVE Luxe (@fiveluxejbr)

But if you’re not, fear not: we’ve got word that there’s limited tickets and tables remaining. Tickets start from Dhs400 for ladies and Dhs600 for gents, inclusive of three drinks. Table prices – including the ultimate VIP tables backstage – are price on request. To secure tickets and tables, you can Whatsapp the VIP concierge on (0)58 900 9836.

Further Playa Pacha Icons events will take place in the coming months, with huge headliners set to be announced.

If you’re FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s renowned Saturday Bohemia party, then think that – but with an extra serving of LUXE. Champagne shows, dazzling entertainment, and some of the world’s finest music stars are all part of the package at Playa Pacha Icons.

The party on Saturday April 13 – the Saturday of Eid weekend – will kick off from 4pm, with support DJs set to be announced soon.

Grab your dancing shoes…

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, 4pm onwards, Saturday April 13, tickets from Dhs400. Tel: (0)58 900 9836