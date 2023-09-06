The Rugby World Cup is here to delight again, and you can enjoy it at these exciting spots in the capital…

Oh, how quickly four years have flown by, and a lot’s changed with rugby, pubs and everything else but thankfully, some things are still the same. Like the age-old ritual of rounding up the crew and heading to an interesting water hole in town so you can give the referee some love and echo your sentiments as the numbers on the screen change. Here’s a quick list of places you should visit in the capital that will be telecasting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Hickory’s

Head over to Hickory’s and enjoy the World Cup spirit as you get ready to cheer your favourite team on. You can enjoy a selection of specials, including a choice of 4 bottles of hops and a Hickory’s party platter, a combo deal which includes a pint and main course selection of London fish & chips, a chicken tikka roll, bangers and mash or a beef burger, but if you prefer, you can build your own. All without missing a second of the rugby fever.

Hickory’s, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs99, 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)2 404 3077, @hickorys.yaslinks

Cooper’s

Bring yourself in your best jersey to Cooper’s, as the excitement is about to hit fever pitch with the Rugby World Cup just about here. A long time favourite in the capital for sports lovers, pub hoppers or just groups looking to enjoy their evening, Cooper’s packs hearty pub grub, weekly specials, and a classic pub ambiance, a winning combination as you sit down and tune in to marquee rugby action.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana, Khalifa Park Area, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Weds 12pm to 2am, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)2 657 3325, @coopersabudhabi

Appaloosa

For the entirety of the World Cup, Appaloosa has you covered with offers to match the excitement on screen. For as little as Dhs25, you can enjoy great house beverages and a sporty a la carte menu, which includes delicious sharing platters, tasty tacos and juicy burgers. That’s plenty of fuel for when you sit down to cheer your boys on herculean high-definition screens, both indoors and outdoors, as the action heats up on the pitch.

Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12am to 3am, Sat and Sun 10am to 3am. Tel: (0)2 201 4131, @marriottalforsan

Bridges

If a deal is what you’re after while you’re watching from the sidelines, Bridges at the Bab Al Bahr has you covered during World Cup season. You can pre-game from 5pm to 7pm with their unlimited beverage of the month for only Dhs149. If you prefer to wait until play begins, you can elevate the gameday experience with unlimited drinks and delicious eats from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs199. Craving heavier eats? The special burger and 2 pints offer at Dhs119, or the pizza and 2 pints at Dhs129 are sure to keep you filled while you enjoy the sporting action.

Bridges, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 654 3238, babalbahr@fairmont.com

McGettigan’s

Irish hospitality, electrifying atmosphere and terrific tackles await at McGettigan’s, as you and your crew alight for rugby world cup madness. One of the capital’s favourite spots for post-work hangouts, weekend catchups and everything in between, this spot is just about ready to turn into a beehive of activity. With close to two months of rugby action, you know where you want to be when it’s game time.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 3pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0) 2 698 8137, @mcgettigansdusitauh

Stars N Bars

It is game on at this American-themed sports bar from the 8th of September, as world cup action takes centre stage on their big screens. But that’s not all, it’s also advantage you with their daily food and beverage deals that will go a long way in helping you cheer (or boo, or roar) as the action unravels on the pitch. There are also several fun activities like arcade games, pool tables and live music to be enjoyed on the side. Already sounds like a great time, now you just need to go and make it happen.

Stars N Bars, Emporium Building, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)2 565 0101, @starsnbarsad

McCafferty’s

With an unmistakable feel of Ireland and screens aplenty, this is a great spot on Yas Island to catch your favourite games come the world cup. Make sure to not just reserve a table, but also get there early because you could need the extra second to find the doors. But once you do, you’ll be glad you made the effort. Spacious and able to accommodate up to 500 rugby-mad fans, you do not want to miss out.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

PJ O’Reilly’s

Abu Dhabi’s growing list of energy-drenched Irish sports pubs never disappoints, and PJ O’Reilly’s isn’t any different. Exciting eats, electric entertainment and a slice of Ireland are enough reason to visit any pub, anywhere, but with the world cup about to grace screens at PJ’s, we recommend you grab a table at the soonest to avoid missing out.

PJ O’ Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)2 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Images: What’s On Archive