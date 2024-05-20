Opt for the sustainable route…

Dubai is gearing up to turn into a bicycle-friendly city in a bid to encourage people to practice cycling as a viable and sustainable alternative mode of transport. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new upcoming track that will link Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills via Hessa Street.

The 13.5km track will cross over Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and will be tailored for bicycles, scooters, and pedestrians.

Speaking on the project, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority said “This track designated for cyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians is part of Hessa Street Improvement Project currently undertaken by RTA spanning 4.5 km between the intersections with Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.”

He added that the project will encompass ‘upgrades to four major intersections along Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. Hessa Street will be widened from two to four lanes in each direction, doubling its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.’

The track will measure 4.5 metres in width, 2.5 metres of which will be dedicated for cyclists and scooter riders and the rest for pedestrians. It will serve 12 diverse residential, commercial, and educational areas. It will also link to Dubai Internet City Metro Station and other hotspots in the vicinity.

It will feature two architecturally innovative bridges with unique designs. The first bridge spans 528 metres over Sheikh Zayed Road, and the second stretches 501 metres over Al Khail Road. Its design has been inspired by the surrounding environments.

The bridge over Al Khail has a design that replicates the path of the sunlight, creating smooth lines and offering pedestrians and cyclists a tranquil escape from the street noise.

No competition date has been announced by the RTA.

The Hessa Street Improvement Project is a key road infrastructure improvement project which will cater to key residential and developmental communities such as Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Key project goals include doubling the capacity of Hessa Street by 100 per cent from 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Another project will focus on improving four main intersections on Hessa Street to ease traffic flow.

*UAE President extends Year of Sustainability into 2024*

By 2030, RTA aims to increase the overall length of cycling tracks from the current 544km to 1,000km. The expansion will connect coastal areas like Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina to external tracks at Al Qudra, Seih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba. The tracks aim to encourage both residents and visitors to practice cycling as a viable and sustainable alternative mode of transport.

@rta_dubai

Images: RTA