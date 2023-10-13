Sponsored: Soirées and spectacular evening brunches this season…

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s rooftop hotspot Barfly by Buddha Bar knows how to party. The restaurant, lounge and bar, which boasts stunning views of the glittering skyline and the waters beyond the Palm Jumeirah, has unveiled a series of exciting new evening experiences, so you never have to wait for the weekend to have a good time.

With the weather taking a welcome turn for cooler temperatures and the season of fun descending upon us, Barfly reveals a new array of fabulously fun nights, laced with glamour and the magic of the night well spent. The sophisticated venue will feature rotations of dazzling burlesque shows, Gatsby-inspired performances and other special acts that will be sure to captivate all who come to dine.

While every night at Barfly is a party, with city’s finest DJ sets offering an uninterrupted flow of entertainment throughout the week, some new, themed activations are here to dial that fun to 11.

What’s On the itinerary?

Kick off the week with their ‘Sushi Social’ night on Monday, where from 7pm to 11pm, you can sample only the finest and freshest sushi and sake for just Dhs199 per person. Thursdays are for all the lovely ladies, with a ladies night deal priced at Dhs149 for 3 drinks and 30 per cent off the a la carte menu of delectable Asian fusion fare. For the gentlemen, you can avail the same deal for Dhs199 per person, so it’s a win-win for all. It runs every Thursday from 7pm.

On Fridays, expect an a la carte dining experience complete with performances, fire shows and more, sure to wow you and your crew. Saturdays are for the ‘Barfly Soirée Brunch’, a supper-club style evening brunch with a lavish set menu, dance performances, a live DJ and violinist, a fire show and an illusionist. From 7pm to 11pm, with packages priced at Dhs365 for soft beverages, Dhs445 for house pouring, and Dhs545 for premium beverages.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 230 0000, barflydubai.ae

Images: Supplied