All the information on the proposed new Dubai Metro Line…

We’re often being told that flying taxis and driverless cabs are an inevitable part of Dubai’s glittering transport future, and if you’re doing the daily commute in and out of Sharjah – we understand that the idea of vertical queue skipping must sound pretty attractive. But there’s another mode of transport that’s been hitting headlines across various platforms this week, and we’re fully on-board with it.

A Blue Line for Dubai’s Metro was first discussed back in 2006, along with other potential lines and expansion of the existing Red and Green lines. Plans changed amid the global economic slowdown, but – much like the revived Palm Jebel Ali project, the Blue Line now looks like it might be back on track.

An article that appeared on Meed.com, revealed that the emirate’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) was actively seeking contractors to build the project. And the scope of work outlines attached to the job reveal some pretty exciting potential features of the big Blue choo-choo.

We’re going underground

Top of the tantalising train facts list is that, according to Meed, the majority of the 30m track will be underground (about 15.5km in total) with five of the proposed 14 stations being designated as ‘underground stations’.

This puts Dubai in the same subterranean mass transit category as cities such as London, Paris, Shanghai, New York, Brussels, Delhi, Sydney, Toronto, Cairo and, ahem, Glasgow. And there’s something deeply enchanting about these troglodytic networks of conveyance, romantic even, in enabling people to thunder silently through the belly of a churning, always-on city.

Mind the gap

Other interesting Blue Line features outlined in the Meed article are that the successful contractor will need to oversee the “supply 28 driverless trains, the construction of a depot to accommodate up to 60 trains, and the construction of all associated roads, facilities and utility diversion works.”

The Blue Line will connect the existing Red and Green lines, and function on a similar electromechanical system to the legacy lines.

Master plan

This rail development supports the larger remit of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which in addition to rejuvenating and consolidating facilities in key Dubai communities, also includes plans for the city’s transport system.

The plan aims to place 55 per cent of the population within 800 meters of a main public transport station. And to promote and facilitate mass transit use, walking, cycling as well as more flexible means of transportation.

Mass transit systems are also strong traffic-reducing, more environmentally-friendly transport solutions too. A running theme within the 2040 project. It also seeks to double green and recreational land, to establish green corridors and more protected nature reserves, and generally enhance environmental sustainability.

Images: Getty