At twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah, it will be home to no less than 80 hotels…

It’s official: the Palm Jebel Ali megaproject is happening again. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai unveiled the masterplan of the Palm Jebel Ali on May 31, 2023, which will see the destination transformed with hotels, beaches, residential and leisure attractions.

The development initially came to a halt in 2009 after the global financial crash, but reports earlier this year suggested that master developer Nakheel was revisiting the project. After Dubai’s real estate market made a strong recovery in recent years, the project is now starting again.

Here’s everything we know so far about Palm Jebel Ali.

It’s twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah

The new mega project is spread over some 13.4 square kilometres.

It will add roughly 110 kilometres of coastline to the city

In May 2023, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a new Dubai beaches masterplan, set to see the public beaches across the city increase by 400 per cent. The length of the emirate’s public beaches will increase from 21km to 105km by 2040. As per the master plan, the new beaches are to be developed at four key areas, which includes Palm Jebel Ali.

Palm Jebel Ali will be seven connected islands

Divided into segments, one of the major differences between the original Palm Jumeirah and this one appears to be that both ends of the crescent will be connected to the mainland. Hopefully that means improved traffic.

No less than 80 new hotels and resorts will open on Palm Jebel Ali

That’s a lot of new staycation spots. At the crown of Palm Jumeirah sits flagship resort, Atlantis, The Palm. Although we can’t see anything similar on the initial plans for this new Palm project we can’t wait to find out how the hospitality scene takes shape.

We can expect some new attractions too

.@HHShkMohd:Twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, this landmark destination will have a 110 km shoreline featuring extensive green spaces and an unrivalled luxury beachside lifestyle. Palm Jebel Ali will have over 80 hotels&resorts and a wide choice of entertainment&leisure facilities pic.twitter.com/lZWu9rnotz — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2023

Although we don’t know much yet, Sheikh Mohammed Tweeted that the mega project would feature “a wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities.” The original plans featured six marinas, a water theme park, and even a ‘Sea Village’, where homes would be built over the water. So, we can’t wait to see what else gets announced.

Images: Dubai Media Office