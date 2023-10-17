It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a flying taxi…

If you grew up watching The Jetsons like we did, or even fancying magic carpets, you may not need to dream for much longer as exciting aviation-related news is here.

Helicopters won’t be the only flying wonders capable of Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) in the UAE, as Archer Aviation has signed an exciting new agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) that could bring its air taxis to the capital from as early as 2026. The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) aims to bring the proposed air taxi service to the UAE, as soon as they’re certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Media: Instagram, Archer Aviation

What this will also facilitate is the potential establishment of Archer’s first international headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) Cluster. Archer also has an understanding with Falcon Aviation, a reputed player in the UAE for flying helicopters over the past two decades. The partnership will bring all-electric air taxis to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, aiding the UAE’s passionate endeavours aimed at promoting sustainability in all sectors.

Since we often bring you the latest on traffic-related developments on our roads, it comes as great news that Archer aims to transform urban travel by slashing dreaded commute times by close to 20 per cent with safe, sustainable, cost-competitive air taxi options.

If you’re excited about a first look at this next-gen tech, make sure you stop by the Dubai Air Show from November 13 to 17 as our neighbours will be showcasing Archer’s awe-inspiring Midnight, a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to have minimal charge times between flights.

While we believe in keeping our feet firmly on the ground, our heads are absolutely in the clouds in anticipation of what’s about to come…