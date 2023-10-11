Announced suddenly via an Instagram post on the Coca-Cola Arena’s official account – Rock n Roll legends, KISS cancelled their concert in Dubai that was set to happen this Friday, October 13. We are not sure if the concert will be rescheduled, however as soon as we know you will.

Their website has also confirmed that the concert has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing a statement soon.” All tickets have automatically been refunded to the same card used for the purchase. However, transactions may take up to 21 days to reflect.

KISS are best known for their unique look, black and white make-up and hit songs such as I Was Made for Lovin You, and Rock and Roll All Nite. The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash.

The event was live streamed all over the world as many celebrated the new year in lockdown. And if the record-breaking production was anything to go by, fans are in for a real treat when KISS storm the Coca-Cola Arena later this year, with fans told to expect ‘mind-blowing performance filled with rock ‘n’ roll energy and unforgettable moments,’ according to event organiser, All Things Live.

It’ll be your last chance to see the vibrant rockers, as this is their farewell tour. The tour, which was put on to celebrate KISS’ 40 years in the business, began in Canada in 2019, but came to an abrupt halt during the pandemic.

Since resuming, the band have entertained crowds at some 60 shows across the US and Canada. Their currently on the European leg of the tour, with the Dubai stop taking place just two months before the mammoth world tour concludes at Madison Square Garden, New York, in December.

Other things to look forward to in Dubai

While KISS may have cancelled their concert, also coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai we have Khalid, Macklemore and Sean Paul all in one month, under the same roof.

Sean Paul and T.I take to the stage on October 21. Khalid will perform in Dubai on October 27. The following day, October 28, rap royalty Macklemore performs. Looking ahead to November we also have Bastille making their way to the arena.

