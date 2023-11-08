For those who love Marvel 3,000…

If your spidey-sense has been tingling this morning, there might be a good reason for that.

Hawkeye residents might have spotted that Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena has just announced via their social media channels that a rootin’-Grootin’, Iron Man shootin’ all-action, Marvel spandextravaganza is heading to the city in January – and boy, does it look like a sight for Thor eyes.

The Hulking great cast of superheroes will be performing stunts and spectacles of choreographed jaw-dropping awe at multiple show timings between January 25 and February 4, 2024. Tickets are on sale now via the coca-cola-arena.com website and start at just Dhs165.

Wakanda show is it?

Marvel Universe Live features a cast list of characters from The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy series of comics and movies. The narrativised performance takes us “from the Savage Land to New York City”, with presumably a considerable quantity of thwack, bang, wallop and wise-cracking along the way.

And it wouldn’t be much of a show without a stellar cast of baddies too. Villainy here is supplied by Loki, Nebula, Yondu, Green Goblin, Rhino, Black cat and more.

With great power

The spectacular has been created to appeal to comic genre fans of all ages. No Cap. We just think it’s a shame that people rarely ask who your favourite super-hero is once you’ve become an adult, so consider this – your invite to tell us in the comments.

The shows joins a fully packed roster of live events coming to Dubai over the next few months. You can catch up with the highlights in our guide to What’s On stage in Dubai.

Coca-Cola Arena, multiple timings between January 25 and February 4, 2024, priced from Dhs165. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Marvel Universe Live