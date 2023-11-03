A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.

When: November 2023 (Dates TBC)

Where: Dubai Festival City

Last year, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana at Dubai Festival City left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. If the show left you wanting more from the Lebanese entertainment production house, we have great news for you, as this year Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthral us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. The curtains will rise for the first time in November 2023. The exact date of the performance is to be confirmed, but as soon as we have confirmation, What’s On will be the first to let you know.

@pluma.show

When: November 3, 2023

Where: White Dubai

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the Dubai season, he’ll be gracing the decks of a new White Dubai pop-up once again, on Friday, November 3. Doors open at 6pm so you can secure your spot on the dancefloor early. Tickets are to go live later this week, and start from Dhs100. There are also VIP tables available. Do note, that the event is strictly 21 plus. Read more here.

White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Fri Nov 3.

When: November 3 to 5, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Double, double toil and trouble, MacBeth is heading to Dubai in November, but with a bit of a twist. This modern take on one of Shakespeare’s masterpieces is bought to you by ETT, Shakespeare North Playhouse, Northern Stage and Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg. There are four shows over the three day show run, 8pm on each day, and a matinee show at 3pm on November 4. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 3 to 5, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

When: November 3

Where: Sky2.0

Hip-hop megastar Lil Baby is heading to Dubai for a debut performance at Sky2.0 on November 3. The hip-hop sensation is known for his authentic, genre-defining music and has a number of awards to back it up. Gear up for an evening filled with the dynamic energy of rap and rhythm. Early bird tickets start at Dhs1,000 per person and include four beverages. To snap up tickets, call the Sky2.0 team on 04 587 6333.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Dubai Nov 3 at 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 587 6333. @sky2.0dubai

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

The first-ever Soho Garden Festival is set to take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre this November with a number of headline artists including Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, a regular performer on the Dubai circuit. More artists are set to join the line-up, so we’re sure this will shape up to be an unmissable night of music in Media City. Tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist with early bird ticket prices starting from Dhs100.

Soho Garden Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Nov 4, early bird prices Dhs100 after which prices start from Dhs6,000 for a table of 10. @sohogardendxb

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.

Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Nov 4, 9.30pm onwards, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Tickets are now sold out, and if you have snapped up tickets for the show, here are some restaurants you can dine at before the singing begins.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 4, ticket prices start from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

Bla Bla Dubai’s brand new outdoor stage is seeing quite a stylish inauguration, as the one and only Nile Rodgers is set to take the stage with his band, CHIC, on November 4, 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has an impressive list of hats on his stand, including singer, songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. He’ll be bringing his spunky Grammy-award-winning tunes to the venue with the stunning Ain Dubai as the backdrop. Doors open at 5pm kicking off with music from a lineup of talented DJs and the support band. Nile Rodgers and CHIC will take over during the later part of the night, with the event expected to end around 10.30pm. Tickets will be available here.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Nov 4, 5pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

The Butterfly Carnival Music Festival

When: November 11, 2023

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheater

Gear up for another spectacular festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater on Saturday, November 11 – The Butterfly Carnival Music Festival. The first phase of the lineup has been announced and includes a range of international and local artists. Rampage naturally will be performing, as well as the likes of Artful Dodger, Sosa, Daliwonga, wAFF, and garage legends Heartless Crew. As for local legends, we have DJ’s including Danny Neville, Mister Levier, Don’t Touch My Hair, Whitley Ruchea and many more. This is just the first phase of artists making their way to the festival so keep your eyes peeled as there will be five stages full of some spectacular performances. For ticket prices and more information, head here.

Butterfly Carnival Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheater, Media City, Saturday, November 11, tickets on sale from Dhs269, tables available from Dhs5,000. platinumlist.net / butterflycarnival.ae / @butterflycarnivaldxb

Mixtape

When: November 18, 2023

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

We’ve not been to the year 3000 just yet but we can confirm that Brit boyband Busted and girlband Sugababes will be headlining Mixtape, an epic throwback music event taking place at Bla Bla Dubai in November. The lineup also includes Vengaboys and Snap! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Mixtape, The Beach, JBR, Nov 18, from Dhs449, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae Groove on the Grass When: November 18, 2023

Where: Emirates Golf Club This popular dance festival is back in town and it’s calling out your name to join them for one night under the stars. This will be the 11th year that Groove on the Grass has had us jamming out to melodic beats and this year the lineup has some fantastic international and local artists waiting for us. Folamour, a French electronic DJ known for soulful and groovy beats (just what we want) will be taking the stage as well as the Polish duo Catz ‘n Dogz who have a rich history that spans various genres. You will also be able to catch Habibi Funk, John Bowtie, and local talents such as Marks who is known around town for his melodic techno and progressive beats. Take note, the festival is only open to those over the age of 21. Groove on the Grass, Emirates Golf Club, November 18 from 5pm, tickets from Dhs195, @grooveonthegrass Jim Gaffigan When: November 24, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here. Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Cele Retro Fest

When: November 25, 2023

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

The Cele Retro Fest will be taking place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Saturday, November 25. It will be the ultimate throwback experience with all the ultimate dance music to feed your inner teen. There is already quite a long list of artists making their way to the Cele Restro Festival in Dubai including Dr Alban, Haddaway and Mr President. Other artists include the Russian boyband Na Na, the iconic La Bouche, In-Grid and a mystery guest that is yet to be announced. The festival will kick off at 5pm with performances starting at 6pm. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.

Cele Retro Fest, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Sat Nov 25, tickets from Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Jethro Tull

When: November 25, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, ticket prices start from Dhs295 Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

December

DJ Luck & MC Neat

When: December 1, 2023

Where: Sevens Stadium

The highly-anticipated Emirates Dubai 7s returns from Friday, December 1 to 3 and, as always, it’s going to include some A-list stars. Those visiting on Friday, December 1 will see British musical duo DJ Luck & MC Neat on the Beats on 2 stage, keeping the dance floor moving with their infectious beats and energy. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday, December 1 to 3, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

Becky Hill

When: December 2, 2023

Where: Sevens Stadium

Over Saturday, December 2 at Dubai 7s, the double Brits award winner Becky Hill will headline on the Frequency on 8 stage, bringing her head-bopping chart-topping hits including Lose Control, My Heart Goes, Disconnect, and more. For house music fans, DJ MK will also perform on the day, taking to the Frequency on 8 stage with his top tracks including 17, Back & Forth, Burning, and more. And that’s not all, UK garage duo Artful Dodger will perform a sundowner session on the Beats on 2 stage on Saturday afternoon, dropping their anthems including Moving Too Fast, Re-Rewind, and Something. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.



Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3 2023, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

Más Tiempo Dubai

When: December 2023 (Dates TBC)

Where: TBC

British rappers Skepta and Jammer are bringing their epic Más Tiempo party to Dubai. Taking place at an as-of-yet undisclosed location in the desert, the debut Más Tiempo Dubai event lands this December. Skepta’s big-hitting tracks include Show Out, Energy and Shutdown. Another major name on the British grime scene, Jammer’s career began as a member of NASTY Crew, before he became a member of BBK (Boy Better Know) a grime collective of which Skepta is also a founding member.

Sign up to be first in the know via mastiempo.ae

Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala

When: December 1, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Taking place during COP28 in Dubai, Dubai Opera is celebrating a historic debut of the celebrated Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The gala concert titled ‘A Concert for Tomorrow’ aims to unite audiences in a powerful display of solidarity and hope in support of global efforts to protect the planet, safe guarding it for our future generations.



Solardo

When: December 2, 2023

Where: Bohemia at Beach by Five

Tomorrowland, Glastonbury and Parklife; Solardo will be coming to Bohemia by Five for another iconic night out. He has worked alongside legends such as CamelPhat and Idris Elba. He is known for hits such as I Can’t Wait featuring DJ Tiesto and the revision of the timeless Move Your Body. The UK duo will be taking on Bohemia by Five on Saturday, December 2 from 1pm.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Dear Santa by Rod Campbell

When: December 8 and 9, 2023

Where: Zabeel Theatre in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Based on Rod Campbell, a popular children’s author festive story, Dear Santa will be a treat for the little ones (ages two to six). It follows the story of Santa’s determination to deliver the best Christmas present to a girl called Sarah. But things go wrong, and he doesn’t get it right. With the help of his cheeky elf, he finally settles on something perfect, just in time for Christmas Eve. Expect a show packed with songs, laughter, and audience participation. What’s more? The audience will get to meet Santa himself after every show.

Dear Santa, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dec 8 and 9. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. @artforalluae

The Kid Laroi

When: December 8, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Australian singer-songwriter and rapper, and Justin Bieber protege, The Kid Laroi is set to perform in Dubai for the first time in December. Despite being just 20 years old, The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has enjoyed massive success in the music scene over the last three years. When he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena this December, fans can expect to hear all these tracks from the Aussie music star, plus hopefully some new material from his debut album, The First Time.

The Kid Laroi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dec 8, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

EarthSoul

When: December 8, 2023

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Huge conversations around climate change are expected in Dubai later this year as the emirate hosts COP28. And with this in mind, Dubai is launching the city’s first eco-conscious music festival this December. EarthSoul is a three-day event set to put green and sustainable initiatives centre stage, alongside a string of top acts which include more than 16 international and local artists, including the likes of Anne-Marie, Shae Gill, Young Stunners and Riar Saab.

EarthSoul music festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, 12pm onwards, Dec 8 to 10, from Dhs157.50. @earthsoulfest, tickets via platinumlist.net

Slava’s SnowShow

When: December 8 to 10, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

This show has enchanted audiences since 1993 and truly is a universal and timeless theatrical spectacle. It has received standing ovations from millions and is a must-see for children and adults this December. There are five shows throughout the three-day run, so take your pick and book your seats here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Sole DXB

When: December 8 to 10, 2023

Where: Dubai Design District

Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb

ROCK DXB: Xmas Special – Tribute Concert

When: December 9, 2023

Where: TBC

Rock DXB is back with a special Christmas special edition. Taking place on December 9, 2023 the all-star line-up of British and American acts include Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Madonna, Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars and more. Head here to show your interest in the event and be the first to know when tickets go on sale, and when the whole line-up is announced.

ROCK DXB: Xmas Special – Tribute Concert, venue TBC, 7pm to 2am on Dec 9, facebook.com/skylineeventsliv

Handel’s Messiah

When: December 13, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

In December, Dubai Opera will echo with the tunes of Messiah, the crowning achievement of the renowned composer George Frideric Handel. It was written and composed all the way back in 1741 but its popularity only grew stronger as time passed. The tune is typically not a Christmas one, as it was written for Easter but as the 19th century rolled on, it became extremely popular during the festive season. On December 13, it will be performed by Astana Opera Orchestra and The Festival Chorus, and conducted by Abzal Mukhitdin. Get your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm on Dec 13, ticket prices start from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

The Nutcracker

When: December 15 to 17, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

An enchanting rendition of The Nutcracker is heading to Dubai this December. Brought to you by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana (Kazakhstan), you’ll embark on a magical night set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child’s imagination.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Matteo Bocelli

When: December 21, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera