Sponsored: From Turkish breakfasts to an unforgettable New Year’s Eve…

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Bohox is a culinary haven, offering a perfect mix of the cafe life and the laidback charm of a Bali-inspired atmosphere. Whatever your heart desires, you can find at this gastronomic experience at the centre of the vibrant district. No matter the time of day, you can spend every moment at Bohox.

This New Year’s Eve, choose Bohox to ring in the new year, with the stunning backdrop of the Downtown Boulevard and a front row seat to all of the city’s New Year’s festivities. Prices start at Dhs850 per person, with an exquisite set menu, all the Bali escape vibes and a stunning terrace to enjoy the views of the Downtown Boulevard.

If you’re looking to start your day on a high note, sample the Bohox Bohemian Turkish all-day breakfast, priced at Dhs149 for two people. You can also try the freshly brewed, premium giant coffee at Dhs120 and freshly baked giant croissants at Dhs245. Move through the day, and the business lunch, priced at Dhs105 per person and served from 12pm to 3.30pm, is the perfect midday escape.

For those with little ones, there is a dedicated kids menu, featuring playful presentations, tasty treats and a delightful experience that even the youngest will enjoy. The Afternoon tea is just what you need to find an escape from the hustle and bustle of the day. Tuck into delectable treats and tea at just Dhs169 for two people.

Here comes the sunset, and as the night falls, the dinner offers at Bohox will take you to the terrace, where you can dine surrounded by the serene atmosphere of Bali. The venue is also a pet-friendly location, so you can bring along your furry friends, so it becomes a true family affair.

Bohox Restaurant, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 103 2646, boho-x.com

Images: Supplied