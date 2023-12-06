Sponsored: Spend less, do more…

What’s better than a staycation that lets you enjoy the spoils of one of Dubai’s most vibrant design hotels? One that doesn’t cost a dirham. That’s exactly what you can enjoy if you sign up for free to become a World of Hyatt member.

Hyatt Hotels’ loyalty programme unlocks a world of fantastic offers across their portfolio, with members earning 1 point for every 5USD spent on stays, dining or spa treatments. These can then be redeemed against dining and stays, with a nights’ stay starting from as little as 5,000 World of Hyatt points and a meal that would cost you 50USD, using as few as 5,000 World of Hyatt points.

The program and points redemption is available across all Hyatt hotels in the world, including iconic destinations such as Hotel Martinez – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Park Hyatt Vienna. In the UAE alone, you’ve 13 hotels to enjoy, including stellar staycations such as Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Grand Hyatt Dubai, and Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai.

With less than 45,000 World of Hyatt points in your wallet, here’s how you could enjoy an action-packed escape at cool and colourful Andaz Dubai The Palm…

One-night stay: 20,000 points

Vibrantly designed to instantly feel like a home-away-from-home, check in to one of the hotel’s eclectic, regionally-inspired rooms where crisp linens, eco-friendly amenities and deep soaking tubs await. As a World of Hyatt member, you can upgrade to a suite using points too! Check the Free Night and Suite Upgrade chart to explore point redemption opportunities.

Breakfast: 5,000 points

Start your day the right way, with a hearty breakfast spread of made-to-order eggs, fresh pastries and zesty juices in the bright and breezy all-day eatery, The Locale.

An afternoon of fun: 1,000 points

The cool and quirky Andaz Lounge provides the perfect setting for remote working, with a range of caffeinated drinks on hand to get the creative juices flowing. Once work is out of the way, head up to the rooftop pool to catch the final rays of sunshine.

Dinner and drinks: 10,500 points

To round out an unforgettable 24-hours, an alfresco dinner in the stunning surrounds of La Coco. Tuck into modern Mexican dishes and refreshing sips while admiring the stunning seaside views, all without spending a dirham.

Further benefits

To incentivise you to discover the wealth of brands within the Hyatt group, for every five unique brands you check-in to, you’ll be rewarded with a free night through the Brand Explorer Award; World of Hyatt | Brand Explorer Award. Booking a standard or premium room? At participating hotels, there’s up to 10 per cent savings for members. Best of all, there are no blackout dates for redemptions.

How it works

Join World of Hyatt in one simple click.

Download the app, and start booking stays direct.

Immediately start earning points on stays, dining and experiences across the Hyatt portfolio

Once you start earning those points, start burning them instantly on stays, food and drink, or spa experiences.

Start your own journey now at hyatt.com/enroll

Amount of points required for redemption may vary. World of Hyatt benefits are subject to the World of Hyatt program terms and conditions. Visit world.hyatt.com to learn more.