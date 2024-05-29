Support local theatre…

If you love the performing arts, you may already have tickets to see Matilda the Musical and Chicago the Musical in Abu Dhabi later this year. Besides these brilliant shows, we also need to show support to our fabulous local talent as they take on some world-class plays. There’s one coming up in June by the Musical Theatre Dubai (MTDXB) who are showcasing their production of GREASE.

The adult community theatre group will be taking on the timeless love story from June 12 to 15, 2024 performing at the Hartland International School. The performance begins at 7.30pm, and there’s a matinee show at 2.30pm on June 15, 2024.

Tickets are priced at Dhs150 per person, and for a group of four, it’s Dhs500. The performance is open to audiences of all ages, but do note that parental guidance is advised for younger children as there is some mild adult content. Whether you’re a fan of GREASE or haven’t seen it before, you’re sure to be tapping your toes to the popular tunes during the performance.

The theatre group has put on many sell-out performances in the past including The Addams Family, the Musical. The musical extravaganza is brought together by a talented cast of 50 UAE-based singers and dancers, alongside a 10-piece live band.

The musical will not only feature iconic songs from the original stage show but also songs written exclusively for the movie, such as Grease is the Word, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, and more.

MTDXB is a non-profit organisation founded by husband-and-wife team James and Bethanie Mitchinson back in 2021. It welcomes people of all backgrounds and skill levels, so you’re welcome to join the community.

Speaking on the performance, James Mitchinson, Co-Founder of MTDXB states, “Come and support local theatre and immerse yourself in the timeless story of friendship and romance presented by Dubai’s first and only adult musical theatre group. Come see why ‘Grease’ remains the ultimate feel-good musical – it’s an experience not to be missed!”

GREASE The Musical, Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, June 12 to 15, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 407 9444. @mtdxb_

Images: Supplied by Musical Theatre Dubai