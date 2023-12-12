Get your tickets soon…

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai this year? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2024.

The captivating musical is set to run for four days at Etihad Arena from June 20 to 23, 2024. Can’t wait to see the magic come alive? Tickets will be available on platinumlist.ae from December 15, 2023 at 11am. An exclusive pre-sale is currently ongoing for ADCB cardholders. Prices for seats start from Dhs150.

So, what’s Matilda The Musical about?

The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda written by the world-famous British author, Roald Dahl.

The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus, the script is written by Dennis Kelly, a British playwright with over 20 plays to date to his name. For the dance numbers, you will be bobbing your heads and tapping your feet to music and original songs written by Tim Minchin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Peter Darling.

The sensational orchestrations you will hear are produced by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale. The set is equally thrilling with set designs and costumes created by yet another Tony Award recipient, Rob Howell.

The iconic British musical has captivated over 11 million people across 90 cities worldwide, and now it’s the capital’s turn.

Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, expressed his excitement, stating “We are absolutely thrilled to bring this vibrant and highly inspiring musical to Abu Dhabi. Following the resounding demand for its return to the UAE, we are confident that Abu Dhabi is the perfect destination to host the beloved musical.”

We couldn’t agree more, Renna!

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied