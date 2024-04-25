Pop, six, squish, uh-uh, Cicero, Lipschitz…

Abu Dhabi has plenty of performances coming up this year that we can’t wait for, and we now have one more huge performance to add to our list – Chicago, The Musical…

That is… if our guesses are right.

A teaser post was shared on Platinumlist UAE’s official Instagram account, teasing a performance that could be taking place in Abu Dhabi this year.

The post mysteriously features a lady donning a fedora, alongside the word ‘Pop’. If you’ve seen Chicago The Musical before, you’ll know it’s the classic scene from the very popular song Cell Block Tango, and screams ‘Chicago The Musical’.

The post also states that the big reveal will happen on Tuesday, April 30, and you can bet your fedora that team What’s On will be keeping our eyes on it.

And if we’re wrong, we could eat… well, our hats.

So, what is Chicago The Musical all about?

It is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history. With six Tony Awards, two Oliviers and a Grammy to its credit, this is one foot-tapping, shoulder-swaying performance you do not want to miss.

The musical is set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, and follows the tale of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she resorts to duping the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Some of the sassy scores that ring out in Chicago The Musical include the show-stopping Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz – be prepared to have these, and more stuck in your head long after the curtains fall.

Chicago The Musical wowed fans at the Dubai Opera back in January 2022, and we’re certain that if it is indeed the musical coming to the capital, a repeat reception is on the cards.

