Eid Al Adha is just days away, and one of the festival’s pillars is to foster a sense of compassion, empathy and solidarity with others. This act of giving is made easier, thanks to talabat UAE, the region’s leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform.

Recognizing the increasingly depleting supply of necessities needed by the people of Gaza, talabat UAE has teamed up with Dubai Cares – part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to channel the heightened sentiment of compassion in the UAE towards vital funds for emergency relief for the people of Gaza.

Through the campaign, UAE residents can easily open their hearts and extend their support by providing emergency relief such as hot meals, food baskets, and waterproof and fire-resistant tents for the people of Gaza.

How does it work?

All you need is a talabat account, and a few taps (or clicks) on the screen to donate.

For those donating over the phone: Open the talabat app and on the homepage, tap the ‘Donate’ tile and then ‘Dubai Cares’ from the list of charities.

You will see three items you can choose from: a hot meal for Dhs30, food basket distribution for Dhs60, and an emergency shelter tent for Dhs500.

Tap on ‘+Add’ for the item you wish to donate, and then tap the ‘Donate now’ at the bottom of the screen.

You will be taken to your basket, where you can check out and make your donation. As with all other orders, donations can be paid with Apple Pay or via credit card.

For those donating via the website: Head to talabat.com and follow the same instructions above.

talabat users can continue to donate to Dubai Cares on the app throughout the year to support the people of Gaza.

With Eid al-Adha approaching, everyone is encouraged to come together to make a difference.

