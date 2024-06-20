Sponsored: A mid-week treat for Dhs250 per person…

Get ready to embark on a journey around the region from the dreamy setting of Ninive’s jewel-hued indoor restaurant, as the restaurant unveils a flavourful new summer set menu.

On the enclosed terrace of the botanically adorned restaurant, diners can enjoy a flavour flight across the Middle East, with a set summer menu priced at Dhs250 per person. This urban oasis is a sumptuous Bedouin-inspired dining experience with a Dubai touch, complete with fine wooden interiors, handcrafted fabrics and shimmering warm light, making it an inviting location for a get-together over dinner with friends.

Backdropped by the striking Downtown skyline, the set menu is served up from Sunday to Wednesday from 6pm, and showcases the best of Middle Eastern cuisine, with dishes inspired by North Africa, Iraq, Turkey, and Morocco.

In sophisticated surrounds of the twinkling restaurant, the menu begins with traditional dishes of Zaalouk, a spiced Moroccan cooked salad of eggplant and tomato; cheese briwats, savoury pastry parcels filled with goats cheese, walnuts and a sweet hint of blackberry; and spiced beef kibbeh, with fried eggplant and smoked bell pepper.

For mains, diners can look forward to options such as minced lamb loin kebab with onion, chili, dates, pine seeds and a hint of mint; Ninive’s twist on the classic Turkish dish, Manti; or the vegetable tagine.

For dessert, pistachio baklava with Turkish ice cream is an indulgent treat, or for something more refreshing and healthy, there’s also fresh watermelon to enjoy.

If you prefer to go a la carte, the regular menu is available all summer long with a minimum spend of Dhs250 on food and drink.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, set menu served Sun to Weds for Dhs250, restaurant open 6pm to 2am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai