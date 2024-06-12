Beat the heat: 10 free things to do indoors in Dubai

It’s getting toasty out there…

Summer is officially here and if you don’t want to spend much time outdoors, head to these fun indoor spots to kill the time, and the best news? It’s all free.

Here are 10 free things to do indoors in Dubai

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Dubai Mall is home to plenty of stores perfect for those who want to shop and it is also home to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The 10-million litre tank is located on the ground floor of the mall and is filled with sharks and rays and thousands of other aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. You can head inside the aquarium for a cost, but the view from outside is equally fascinating and always nabs the attention of visitors.

Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

Chinatown Dubai Mall

Chinatowns across the world – from New York to London – have served as hubs of community, love and culture. And when walking these streets, one thing is abundantly clear: the area’s restaurants are a key part of what keeps the heartbeat of Chinatown pulsing. Can Dubai’s very own fully indoor Chinatown recreate that same magic? It’s certainly giving it a shot with a wave of new restaurants opening up, including Haidilao Hot Pot, Singaporean import Hawker Chan, and Ri Hua Xuan, the restaurant said to have invented the inimitable xiao long bao soup dumpling. You can enter Chinatown Dubai Mall for free and check out the cool interiors.

Chinatown Dubai Mall, opposite Dubai Ice Rink, daily 10am to midnight. thedubaimall.com

Dancing Fountains

Plenty of restaurants at Dubai Mall offer a view of the popular Dubai Fountains. Pick a window seat and enjoy your meal and a show for free. The mesmerizing fountains ‘dance’ to the music of Andrea Bocelli, Whitney Houston, Enrique Iglesias and Celine Dion. It’s one of the best free things to do in Dubai – trust us.

Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaimall.com

Dubai Coffee Museum

The largest coffee museum in the Middle East is located in Dubai in the Al Fahidi Historical District. It showcases various antique items illustrating regional and international coffee history and culture. You will get to experience different regional styles of coffee including the local Arabic style, Ethiopian style, Japanese style and more. You can sit back and sip on coffee as you get educated in the cosy space.

Dubai Coffee Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bastakiya, Villa 44, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 8777. @coffeemuseum

Dubai Festival City

Check out the Imagine Show at Dubai Festival City if you want something more than a dancing fountain. The show has earned two Guinness World Records and includes lasers, light, fire and water to tell remarkable, dynamic stories. And it’s free for you to watch. You can brave the humidity and watch it outdoors, or pick a restaurant and watch it while staying cool. Find out more information here or you can stay up to date on the schedule on @dubaifestivalcitymall