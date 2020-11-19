Find out what’s good in the ‘hood…

Welcome to our first episode of Our Neighbourhood, as Nuno Costa, co-founder of Crank fitness studio, takes us on a tour of the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue, Dubai.

Follow Nuno to find out the best things to do in Alserkal Avenue…

Crank

“When you come to Crank, the code is to leave everything outside and get immersed in the experience of the class. We have devices on the bike that track your performance during the workout, but the main goal is that you’ll come here and enjoy the light, the sound, and everything we have to offer,” says Nuno. “Shape is a full-body workout where people work with weights for 45 minutes. It’s like a PT session where we make you leaner and stronger. Downstairs, we have our juice bar, where you can refuel after class.”

Warehouse 43, Alserkal Ave, Sun to Thu from 7am, Fri and Sat from 8am. Tel: (04) 321 2095. crank-fit.com

Wisdom Warehouse

“Wisdom Warehouse is a great place if you have kids,” Nuno explains. “You can drop them off here to enjoy the Alserkal experience. Wisdom Warehouse offers creative workshops, camps and tutoring sessions.”

Warehouse 61, Alserkal Ave, Sun to Thu 11am to 6.30pm, Sat 10am to 3pm. Tel: (04) 882 4999. wisdomwarehousedubai.com

Nostalgia Classic Cars

“Welcome to Nostalgia Classic Cars. If you want to travel back in time this is the right place,” says Nuno. “They restore and sell classic cars, but not only classics, they also have Ferraris, BMWs, Porsches and Mercedes from all over the world.”

Warehouse J88 & J89, Alserkal Ave, Sun to Thu 9am to 8pm, Sat noon to 8pm. Tel: (04) 321 1757. nostalgiaclassiccars.ae/en

Gulf Photo Plus

“At Gulf Photo Plus, you can do a bit of everything, including multimedia courses, printing pictures, playing with cameras, recording and editing videos. You can also see what the best photographers from the region have been doing,” says Nuno.

Warehouse 36, Alserkal Ave, Sat to Thu 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 380 8545. gulfphotoplus.com

Carbon 12

“Carbon12 was one of the first galleries to open in Alserkal Avenue, and the first one to adopt an international programme, bringing artists from all over the world. They recently showed a programme from Austrian artist Philip Mueller, titled The Last Days of Soft Machine,” says Nuno. From November 21 until January 5, they will be showing Sara Rahbar’s exhibition titled The Space Between Us.

Warehouse 37, Alserkal Ave, Sat to Thu 11.30am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 340 6016. carbon12.art

Nightjar Coffee Roasters

“Nightjar are coffee specialists, but they have a bit of everything,” says Nuno. Nightjar is best known for its nitro cold brew coffees, which is served in a tall glass and resembles a beer, complete with frothy head. They also roast their own coffee beans and offer a comforting menu from breakfast to dinner.

Warehouse 62, Alserkal Ave, daily 10am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 330 6635. nightjar.coffee

Cinema Akil

“At Cinema Akil, you won’t see your normal commercial movies, you’ll see movies from award-winning independent creators,” says Nuno.

Warehouse 68, Alserkal Ave, weekdays from 5pm, weekends from 3pm. Tel: (0)58 579 6957. cinemaakil.com

While you’re in the neighbourhood…

Chalk

Chalk is a one-stop beauty shop for both men and women– and a first of its kind outside of a UAE hotel. In addition to cuts, colour, styling, and unique hair treatments, you can book in for all your beauty services from lash lifts, facials, manis, pedis and threading. Then there’s a range of grooming services available upstairs for the guys.

Its crowning glory? The so-called ‘Chalk booth’. Hidden behind a revolving door, guests are invited to step inside the strobe-lit, all-mirrored room for a private photo- or video shoot to show off your new ‘do’.

Warehouse 63, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 346 6284. chalk.ae

Wild & The Moon

Refuel with organic, plant-based meals and cold-pressed juices in this industrial-chic cafe. The menu is free from gluten, dairy, soy, GMOs and additives, so you’ll emerge from the leafy space in a cloud of smug.

Warehouse 77, Alserkal Ave, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: 800 9453. wildandthemoon.com

Inked

Inked provides a blank canvas for chef’s table dinners and charity events, with an evolving calendar of chefs and supper clubs.

Warehouse 57, Alserkal Ave, open by appointment only. Tel: (04) 344 1788. inked.ae

Kave

This community hub runs workshops on everything from restoring bicycles to practising mindfulness and making guitars.

Warehouse 20, Alserkal Ave, Sun, Tue, Wed and Thu 11am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 6pm. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Shimis Yoga

This boutique yoga studio offers a range of classes in the soothing plant-filled Greenhouse and the heated high-tech Box, lined with infrared panels.

Warehouse 42, Alserkal Ave, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 9.30pm, Fri 8.30am to 4pm, Sat 8.30am to 7.30pm.

TheJamJar

Sign up for painting workshops and art classes for all ages at this community art space.

Warehouse 74, Alserkal Ave, Mon to Thu 10am to 8pm, Fri 2pm to 8pm, Sat 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 341 7303.

For a full list of art galleries and concept stores in Alserkal Avenue, visit: alserkalavenue.ae