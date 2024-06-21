Assemble your squad…

Ladies’ nights in Abu Dhabi never get old. How often have you wanted to round up the squad during the week and catch up on all the latest happenings over some food, drink and live entertainment? From unlimited margaritas to a set menu of pan-Asian flavours, here are 12 great ladies’ nights to check out on your next group get together in the capital.

Asia Asia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asia Asia Dubai | Abu Dhabi (@asiaasiauae)

Journey on a flavour flight across Asia with the Thursday ladies’ night at Asia Asia. Found on the waterfront at Yas Bay, this dimly lit, Instagrammable spot oozes glamour, so come camera ready. Ladies can pair three drinks – from a selection that includes a duo of cocktails alongside house pours – with a three-course set menu of plates like California maki, shrimp tempura, Singaporean noodles and soy marinated salmon, for Dhs225.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs225. Tel: abudhabi.asia-asia.com

The Overlook

Ladies Nights now happen on The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton’s gorgeous rooftop lounge, The Overlook. Unwind with a dip in their infinity pool as you tuck in to delicious dishes and beverages, with stunning 360-degree views of Yas Island and the Abu Dhabi sunset.

The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Thursdays 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (0) 2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Perlage

It was just a matter of time until the capital’s sultry bubbly bar had its own ladies’ night, wasn’t it? Thursday nights will never be the same for you and the gang, as you’re now invited to head over for their Femme Fatale ladies night. Complemented by the soothing tunes of live singer Julia, enjoy this unique setting on Al Maryah Island.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs400 Grand Brut, Dhs495 Blason Rosé. @barperlageae

Ting Irie

Ting Irie’s ‘3 Likkle Birds’ ladies’ night is back, and with the best dancehall, hip-hop, RnB, and Afrobeats sounds to accompany you, you can look forward to a menu that includes a vibrant Caribbean-inspired menu including the famous oxtail coco buns, spicy jerk hummus, and a refreshing beverage menu to match, all while you enjoy the refreshing sea breeze on their newly revamped terrace.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays 7pm to midnight, from Dhs145. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirieauh

Marco’s Italian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco’s Italian AD 🇦🇪 (@marcosabudhabi)

Your boarding pass to the heart of Italy lies at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, where Thursday night s turn into a lively celebration at their ‘La Dolce Diva’ Ladies Night. Italian elegance meets exciting entertainment as you get to experience Italian classics in a mesmerising environment with your gal pals, as a DJ’s beats keeps the energy at peak levels.

Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays 8pm to 10pm, Dhs70. Tel: (0)2 654 3238. @marcositalianad

Tavern View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel (@sheratonabudhabi) Mark your calendars for every Monday and Wednesday from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm at Tavern in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche. You get two free drinks (house wine or house spirit) to enjoy with your friends. It’s a night you won’t want to miss! Free two (2) drinks for ladies. Wednesday 8:00 pm -11:00 pm. Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. (Tel. 026773333) Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Mon and Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 677 3333. @sheratonabudhabi

Kai Abu Dhabi

Wednesdays are all about the ladies at Kai, the sleek party spot that brings the vibes to The Hub at WTC Mall, with three beverages and a food platter of Kai’s signature pan-Asian and Latin bites for Dhs99. It’s served up to the sounds of DJ Jack Sleiman, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes.

4th floor, The Hub, WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to late, Wednesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (056) 688 4045, kaiabudhabi.com

Pura Eco Retreat

In the scenic surrounds of Jubail Island, Pura Eco Retreat is no longer just a natural beauty spot for a weekend of glamping. On Wednesdays, The Hidden Island ladies’ night takes place at Sand Lounge, where ladies can enjoy the alfresco setting and sip on three hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs99. There’s a live DJ dictating the tempo, 50 per cent off the food menu, and even prizes to be won.

Sand Lounge, Pura Eco Retreat, Jubail Island, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)50 383 7878, staypura.com

Uva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi (@marriottalforsan)

A chic new wine bar at Marriott Al Forsan, Uva is decorated in deep mauves and dark woods, with soft lighting that creates a warm and relaxed setting for a get together with your besties. On Thursdays it’s Go-Ssip ladies’ night, where Dhs99 gets you two hours of drinks between 7pm and 11pm and a dish from the selection of grazing bites.

Uva, Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa City, 7pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)2 201 4131, marriott.com

W Abu Dhabi

Fridays are not to be missed at the W Abu Dhabi, as from 6pm to 11pm, ladies are invited to enjoy an evening of delicious food and beverages and some very fun vibes at Yas Island’s most glamorous venue. You’re also eligible for 20 per cent off the menu and more, when you buy a specially-curated creation for Dhs85 at the Sipz ‘n’ Glam evening.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Café del Mar

Café del Mar’s captivating new Masquerade Ladies’ Night on Yas Bay will have you channeling your inner fashionista, as you arrive in glamorous attire to enjoy an evening of mystery, dancing and socialising. Ladies will be treated to a welcome glass of bubbles, three complimentary beverages, a delectable sharing platter, and wait for it, a lace face mask, at this unique Saturday celebration.

Café del Mar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs120, 7pm until late. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi