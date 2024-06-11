Sponsored: Experience exciting dining this Eid in Dub-AI…

With the Eid Al Adha break only days away, you can now marry your passion for tech with your taste for flavourful eats when you dine at Zenon Dubai, the city’s one-of-a-kind AI-driven restaurant at Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai. Head on over for an exciting fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavours in the heart of Downtown Dubai, that will add a touch of celebratory indulgence to your festivities.

While your grand dining experience at Zenon Dubai will comprise a fabulous fusion of tastebud-awakening, supremely satiating flavours, you’ll be transported to an alternate world (and reality) as soon as you arrive, with large screens showcasing awe-striking AI visuals just steps away from the hotel’s main entrance.

What’s On the Menu?

Flavour lays the table for your Eid celebrations at Zenon Dubai, with a diverse selection of mouthwatering dishes ready to take you and yours on a culinary voyage like none other. Take your time selecting from a menu that packs fan-taste-ic headliners such as the usuzukuri in soy, yuzu sauce and chili mayo, the refreshing salmon carpaccio with seaweed and sesame dressing, and appetite-awakening options such as the wagyu beef tartare with smoked egg yolk and black truffle and rosemary and thyme marinated Australian lamb cutlets.

For those on the hunt for lighter eats, ever-dependable options such as the classic Greek salad, as well as the miso soup with fermented beans are available. To up the sweet factor on your plate of delights, a host of dreamy dessert picks will dot the i’s on your Eid feast, with options such as Greek yoghurt and white chocolate parfait, or the traditional sabayon with marsala ice cream and crunchy pearls.

Whether it is tech that inspires or flavours that excite, Zenon Dubai is the dining destination you seek this Eid.

Zenon Dubai, Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, noon to 3pm, from Dhs55. Tel: (0)4 837 7222. zenonrestaurant.com

Images: supplied