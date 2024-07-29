Just a click of a button…

One of the most unique living-in-Dubai experiences is the insane delivery services here. You can get just about anything delivered to any address your heart desires, and basically you never have to leave the comfort of your home. The act of shopping in stores is a long-forgotten art, so much so that I feel weirdly anxious walking up to a cash counter and presenting my items – suddenly I forget how currency works and I’m telling the cashier what the total is.

While we have the typical contenders of food, groceries and medicines, there are some things you wouldn’t expect to see on Talabat/Deliveroo/application of similar variety. We have the coolest, quirkiest delivery services listed here.

Makeup and skincare from Watsons

Consider Watsons a slightly off-beat cousin of Sephora. The beauty retailers stock a wide range of makeup and skincare, with majority of the brands being K-beauty names and lesser known make-up brands from around the world. It’s a great place to shop if you don’t use mainstream beauty products, and you can now order their entire stock off of Talabat. Order everything you need off the app and it’ll be delivered to your doorstep in 45 minutes. Wizardry.

@talabatuae

Playstation and Nintendo goods

That’s right. You can actually just order one of these Dhs1,000 and plus gaming devices for delivery. The app has a new section called Toys and Games, where every measure of entertainment device for all ages is present. Among the board games and the plushies, they have options like PS5 controllers, whole Playstation consoles, VR headsets and Nintendo Switch consoles. A bit wild that you can just get get them casually delivered in 30-40 minutes, and a little dangerous for our wallets too.

@deliveroo_ae

Kayali perfumes

If you’ve been in the UAE for a bit, you know the love the crowd has for Kayali perfumes. This homegrown brand founded by Mona Kattan has some of the most lush scents on the market right now – it’s affordable luxury personified. In great news for all of us, the brand is now available for delivery on Deliveroo. The selection is pretty impressive, with most of their best sellers on the list. You simply add to cart, pay and you’ll be smelling sweet and brand new in no time (20-30 minutes to be precise).

@kayali

Smartphones

Careem’s Quik Electronics section will transport you to a tech-filled land of AirPods, smartphones and gaming devices, and you can actually have these delivered. They have the newest drop on all the big brands like Apple and Samsung, and even have portable speakers, laptops, smart watches and basically every technology and affiliate under the sun. It’s pretty cool but also not very cool for impulse buying when you can have a new phone in your hand in less than an hour.

@careemuae

Basically everything inside Mall of the Emirates

Because they have a digital concierge service that delivers within four hours. If you’re looking to buy that luxury bag, that party dress, that pair of shoes, but have no time to go to the mall, all you have to do is connect with the team on WhatsApp (the QR code for which you can find here), explain to them what you’re looking for with the brand name, description and a picture, pay for what you want and voila. If they don’t have what you’re looking for, they’ll even suggest suitable alternatives to your choice. Personal shopper of our dreams.

@malloftheemirates

Petrol

If you run out of petrol, literally in the middle of the street, Cafu will come to save you. This application delivers petrol right to your car around the clock, and even offer services like engine oil change, battery change, car wash and tyre change. They come to you within 20 minutes and can stock 10 litres of Super 98 Petrol to anywhere in the city. It’s pretty convenient, if you forget to fuel up or don’t have the time in the day, or even to save you from sticky situations.

@mycafu

Images: Socials/Supplied