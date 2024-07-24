Your guide to conquering the season…

Dubai summers are no joke and definitely not for the weak or faint of heart. The toughest few months of the year, they’re a test of human resilience we fully don’t understand why we’re taking every time we step outside. While some do, many of us don’t have the blessing and the privilege of not being able to leave the comfort of our homes every day. Gather this starter kit, and hopefully your summer will be a little easier.

Rechargeable Compact Handheld Fan by MUJI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUJI Singapore (@mujisg)



A portable hand held fan that you can whip out at any time when you’re on the go will be a lifesaver, whether you’re waiting in a warm area, walking in the outdoors, on a stuffy metro or just in need to dry the sweat off your face. They’re small and can fit in any bag you carry so it’s a great investment.

Dhs70 on muji.ae

Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid by La Roche-Posay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Roche-Posay International (@larocheposay)

Sunscreen is an absolute must – not just in the summer but all year around, no matter the intensity of the sun. People sleep on sun protection and they really shouldn’t, especially during these months. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid has SPF50+ protection and is the best in terms of long wear comfort, owing to the fact that it lives up to it’s name – literally watery in texture.

Dhs148 on lookfantastic.ae

Ona Soft Bag by Ölend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ölend (@olend_backpacks)



This brand from Barcelona has the perfect summer bag – the Ona Soft Bag is a bestseller of the season for a reason, and if you’re in the corporate world, it’s perfect for shuttling your laptop and other essentials back and forth. Not only is it super lightweight and roomy, the material is also water resistant and the fluffy straps are adjustable to comfort, so you don’t have to wrestle with a big bulky thing when you’re on the go. One less thing to think about. It comes in 21 staple colours and seven seasonal prints.

Dhs346 on olend.net

Hydrate by Vitamin Well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitamin Well UAE (@vitaminwelluae)



Staying hydrated is key, especially when you’re sweating loads and losing salts and minerals. The range of still drinks by Vitamin Well are a great option and the Hydrate might the pick for the season. It contains vitamins C and B12 which will cut that fatigue and help you feel energised, and biotin, niacin and zinc which will keep your skin fresh if it’s freaking out from the harsh temperatures.

Dhs108 for pack of 12 on amazon.ae

Linen Drawstring Trousers by Arket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKET (@arketofficial)



Linen is the best material to stay cooled and airy during the hotter months, and something like a pair of straight-leg trousers will become a unisex staple that works for the modest dressers as well. Not only is this 100 per cent linen pair by Arket super comfortable and lightweight, it has a classic straight leg silhouette that automatically adds a touch of Mediterranean chic to any pairing. Available in three neutral colours – perfect for your summer capsule wardrobe.

Dhs290 on arket.com

Baseball cap by Les Benjamins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LES BENJAMINS ARABIA (@lesbenjaminsarabia)



Another unisex staple, the baseball cap will do wonders in keeping your face shaded from the sunlight or to cover up those greasy hair days because what even is the point of showering now. It’s a simple formula – this one by Les Benjamins will pair well with any outfit and comes in a variety of colours.

Dhs200 on lesbenjamins.ae

Lightweight umbrella by Oysho

An umbrella is another handy summer gadget and a great way to keep the sun out around you if you’re on the move on foot. Direct sun exposure to the head and the neck can be harmful, which is why covering those essential areas is vital. This one by Oysho is light and will slip into any carry-on you have. It even comes with a cover so it becomes nice and compact.

Dhs129 on oysho.com

Bella sunglasses by Karen Wazen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Wazen Collection (@bykarenwazen)



Sunglasses are a no brainer – this regional brand knows their sunnies and their plenty affordable. While skinny sunglasses circa the naughties are all the rage right now, the classic massive pair never goes out of style. The world is your oyster – take your pick. I love this sleek brown metal pair – comes with 100 per cent UV protection.

Dhs698 on karenwazen.com

1906R by New Balance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Balance Lifestyle (@newbalancelifestyle)



Lightweight shoes are a must in the summertime – no one wants to deal with heavy, uncomfortable footwear when the sun has other plans of torturing you – and New Balance takes the cake for that. Their lifestyle division truly does the most and any model you choose could be a good fit, but these 1906R are the embodiment of the barbecue dad shoe which we’re loving right now, and come in a variety of great neutral colourways. If you’re strictly a sneaker person, these are what you need.

Dhs899 on newbalance.co.ae

Fuschia Alua set by Silkylicious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SILKYLICIOUS (@silkylicious.ae)



Co-ord sets, especially in bright colours or funky patters are a great choice if you’re looking to dress up a bit without having to regret it later. Easy, breezy and chic, they can be paired with a variety of footwear through day to night. This set from homegrown brand Silkylicious is the pop of summer colour and will keep you comfortable. Wear it together or style them separately.

Dhs1,100 on silkylicious.com

Blotting paper by Shiseido

For the oily gals and guys out there – sweat can mean double the grease, which is why blotting paper is handy to have to get rid of some of that shine on the go. This pack by Shiseido will go everywhere with you, whether in your bag or your back pocket. Just pull and blot and you’re good to go.

Dhs122 on sephora.ae

Images: Socials